A quick first step and good hands can go a long way for today’s NFL pass rushers as seen with the likes of legends such as Reggie White, Lawrence Taylor and Aaron Donald.

Clear Brook High School senior graduate Kam’rin Devault showed off his strengths wreaking havoc in the backfield with a defensive MVP performance that turned heads.

Devault celebrates after making a play in the GFHCA Bayou Bowl. Photo by Jimmie Aggison.

Though you might not get a chance to see Devault playing on the big stage his freshman year in Division II, it will definitely be interesting to see how this young man develops.

The Defender spoke with Devault after the GFHCA Bayou Bowl to discuss his style of play, Midwestern State commitment and advice to the next generation of pass rushers.

Devault speeds by a lineman to cause disruption in the backfield during the GFHCA Bayou Bowl. Photo by Jimmie Aggison.

Style of Play

“I use my speed to my advantage because some would say I am a little small. I like to catch people off guard and use my head against my opponent.”

Little League Journey

“I played with a lot of teams. I played with the League City 49ers, Pearland Hurricanes, Friendswood Mustangs. I quarterbacked, played lineman, and anything you could think of.”

Midwestern State Commitment

“When I went on my visit I loved the atmosphere, the coaching staff, they have a winning team and a great history there.”

Advice to Others

“Keep working. Make sure you are having fun because it will end quicker than you think it will. So, make sure you make it last.”

READ: Defender Network’s 2021 ‘Defendie’ Award Winners Spotlight Top Local High School Athletes: https://defendernetwork.com/sports/high-school/dn-high-school-defendie-awards/

Devault with trophy. Photo by Jimmie Aggison.

About Kam’rin Devault

Twitter: @KamrinDevault

Players He Studies: Aaron Donald and Khalil Mack

Commitment: Midwestern State University

Shoutouts: “Coach John Towels for nominating me and all the coaches at the Bayou Bowl for getting me right.”