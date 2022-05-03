This week’s journey started with watching Shadow Creek’s softball team take on the unstoppable Clear Springs. Shadow Creek finished fourth in district while Clear Springs finished first in their district. Although the game started off evenly matched, Clear Springs quick jumped ahead with an out of the park homerun and never looked back. Clear Springs would go on to win 4-0. The next stop of the week was to see Cy Fair take on Lamar in their playoff softball game. The series was scheduled for the best of three games, however the coaches agreed to a one game winner takes all. Unfortunately, Lamar could not get their bats going and Cy Fair took advantage. Combine superb pitching and strong defensive, Cy Fair hammered away and would go on to win 14-1. Saturday, I stepped away from sports and attended the TSU Tiger Ball.