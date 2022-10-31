Interview by Photojournalist Jimmie Agisson,

Klein Forest junior wide receiver and track star Jelani Watkins is arguably one of the fastest high school prospects in the state and possibly the nation at top speed.

The kid from New Orleans made a name for himself at the 2021 UIL State Track Meet when he finished the final leg of the 4×200 meter championship, securing the upset gold over the track powerhouse that is Duncanville. In addition to the 4x100m, Watkins also runs the 100m dash, 200m dash, and 4x100m relays.

2021 UIL Class 6A 4x200m Relay Championship. Watkins was just a sophomore. Yikes!

On the football field, Watkins is must-see television with the ball in his hands. Whether he is going deep for a streak, catching a screen pass, or running out of the backfield, Watkins will give defensive coordinators nightmares like Lionel Richie’s classic song “All Night Long (All Night)”.

The Defender spoke with Watkins to discuss his breakaway track speed, how it translates to football, advice to others, and more.

Style of Play

“More like Tyreek Hill and Odell Beckham Jr. Fast and shifty.”

Keys to Success

“We just got to buy into what the coaches telling us and the plays they putting in. We just got to do our jobs and give the next man a chance to score.”

Track & Football Crossover

“Track gets you practice for football. And I am really big on that. It gets me right so I can translate it to the field.”

Deciding Factors on Colleges

“Whoever gets me the best opportunity to get the best education, and help me develop as a player.”

Advice to Others

“Anything you put your mind to you can do it. And if anybody tries to tell you that you can’t do it they lied to you because if you put your heart and your mind to it you can do anything you want to do.”

About Jelani Watkins

Instagram: @laaared_

Players He Studies: Justin Jefferson, Jamar Chase, Stephon Diggs, and Usain Bolt

Favorite Musician: NBA Youngboy

Hobbies: playing Madden and NBA2K

Shoutouts: “My momma and my brother”