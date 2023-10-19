The Bellaire Cardinals continue another season of domination in 6A Region III District 18. With wins against Houston Heights, Houston Westside and Houston Lamar, the Cardinals currently sit at 9-0. Historically, the Cardinals dominate this district with a deep bench and several seniors who lead the program. However, this season is different. The Cardinals only have one senior leading the way, and her name is Alexandra Ryans.

Ryans came into the season with expectations of being part of that historical senior group, but soon found herself alone in that category as one player decided to go a different sporting route and another chose to focus more on academics.

“It was a little shaky in the beginning, but I have a great set of teammates that act well above their age. We have three freshmen who are tremendous, understanding and very mature, so it makes my job to lead a lot easier because they trust me and I trust them,” said Ryans.

Ryans attends Second Baptist West Campus and leans heavily on her faith for support and encouragement.

“My short volleyball career was unpredictable. It wasn’t something that I saw for myself and there were a lot of times where I could have just fallen down and given up,” said Ryans. “There were points in my life throughout this season and last season where I thought about quitting volleyball because it wasn’t going the way I expected, but my favorite bible verse [Proverbs 24:6] really motivated me. It helped me realize that as I’m walking with God, it’s not going to be perfect, but I can have him as my firm foundation to get up and keep walking and trusting what he has for me.”

Because she has a remarkable set of skills, one might assume Ryans has been playing volleyball her entire life, but that isn’t the case.

“I began playing soccer when I was eight and I played for eight years,” said Ryans. “At the time I thought that was something I really wanted to do. However, when I got to junior high I wanted to win the Athlete of the Year award, which forced me to play four sports [soccer, basketball, track and volleyball].”

Ryans’ seventh grade year was her first year playing volleyball as she attended Morton Ranch Junior High.

“I played volleyball in seventh and eighth grade. My freshman year of high school, I attended Morton Ranch High School and I played on the JV team. My sophomore year, I transferred to Bellaire High School where I played JV and club for Renegades Volleyball,” said Ryans.

Ryans feels she is able to express herself freely through the sport.

“Volleyball gives me a way to glorify the talent that God’s blessed me with and celebrate with my teammates the highs, the lows and everything in between,” said Ryans.

Although Ryans is not committed she hopes to play on the collegiate level in a program that will allow her to grow, physically, academically and spiritually.

“I’m looking for a program that has coaches that can push me to be my best self. I don’t want to go into the college world and lose the walk I have with God. I’m looking for a place that I can feel at home even when I’m away from home,” said Ryans.

While in school Ryans hopes to major in communications and one day work as a sports broadcaster for ESPN.

My family is a big football family. We love football. My goal is to find a job that doesn’t feel like a job, it just feels like something I’m going to each day and love what I do. And football is that for me,” said Ryans.

Playing her first varsity season as a lone senior, with goals of helping her team win a state title, Ryans continues to lean on her faith as she offers advice to others.

“Keep working and trust the talent God has given you,” said Ryans. “You’re here for a reason. You have that talent for a reason. Try not to make it a ‘me’ thing. Go out there each day and see what’s the best way you can glorify [God] and let [God] take care of everything else. Just be there for your teammates, put yourself last, and trust that he has you taken care of.

About Alexandra Ryans

Class: 2024

IG: @alexandraryans_14

Position: Setter

Height & weight: 5-feet-11, 235 pounds

Players she studies: Kami Miner (Stanford)

Status: Uncommitted

Favorite artists: Steven Furtick (Gospel)

Favorite subject: Forensic science

Shout-outs: Mom, dad, family, Jesus, teammates, coaches