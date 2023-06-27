Amir Thomas, a young basketball prodigy from Westbury Christian, is making noise on the local basketball scene with his immense potential. Although a sophomore, Thomas exhibits remarkable skills. His ability to change speed and direction effortlessly, along with his exceptional ball-handling skills, allow him to penetrate the paint while opening passing lanes.

“He’s young, but he’s a product of his work,” said Westbury Christian head coach Russell Carr. “He’s in the gym two or three hours a day working on his craft.”

Thomas’s basketball journey began when he was 6 years old after seeing televised basketball games. Witnessing the skill of professional players ignited his desire to step onto the court.

In the pursuit of excellence, Thomas understands the importance of dedication during the off-season when opportunities for growth present themselves. It is during this period that he tests new techniques, assimilates acquired skills, and evaluates their efficacy on his overall game. The off-season acts as a litmus test, revealing what works and what requires further refinement.

Amir Thomas on offense against Davis High School. Credit: Jimmie Aggison/Houston Defender

Last year, Westbury Christian enjoyed a successful season, finishing with a record of 23-11 and reaching the TAPPS final four. The team’s consistent performance has led to multiple appearances in the TAPPS state tournament.

“The hope for the upcoming year is to take all these pieces and give ourselves an opportunity to win a state championship. That’s what you always play for,” said Carr.

Thomas is entering his second year playing for TJ Ford’s AAU team. Summer ball provides him with invaluable exposure to diverse playing styles by competing against teams from Las Vegas, California and Minnesota. This exposure to various playing styles fuels his determination to refine his craft and continuously elevate his game.

“It’s really fun. The coaches are very knowledgeable and they’re working hard to build me up to be a better point guard and leader, so I’m really enjoying it over there,” said Thomas.

Thomas has played on the varsity level since his freshman year. This is a testament to his exceptional talent and dedication. Drawing inspiration from NBA stars Kyrie Irving and Steph Curry, Thomas has closely observed their playing styles. Thomas admires Irving’s craftiness with the ball and Curry’s incredible shooting ability as he seeks to further incorporate both of these elements into his own game.

To further hone his skills, Thomas spends countless hours practicing, regularly shooting 200 made shots per day. However, he is also actively working on his leadership abilities, aiming to become a more vocal presence on and off the court.

“A lot of shooting, a lot of ball handling too. Pop Ford, TJ Ford’s dad, he works with me on those skills,” said Thomas.

As Thomas continues to evolve as a player, his promising talents combined with his relentless work ethic set him on a trajectory toward a bright future in basketball. Westbury Christian has a young star leading their team.

Amir Thomas:

Class: 2026

Twitter: @Amir_Thomas11

IG: @d1_.Amir

Position: Point guard

Height & Weight: 5-feet-10, 125 pounds

Players he studies: Steph Curry, Kyrie Irving

Status: Uncommitted

Favorite artist: Drake

Favorite subject: Biology

Shout-outs: Family, coaches