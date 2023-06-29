When it comes to basketball, there’s no secret that there are far more opportunities available for boys than girls. Most basketball camps are organized and run by retired or former male players. However, the Legends Skills Clinic aims to bridge the opportunity gap for aspiring female basketball players.

In its inaugural season two WNBA Hall of Famers, Cynthia Cooper and Sheryl Swoopes, showed up to inspire and motivate players to continue honing their skills during the offseason.

“I think it’s something that’s needed and for me to have that opportunity to come out and be a part of it along with Coop, it’s way overdue and I’m thrilled for the opportunity that we have to teach these young girls,” said Swoopes.

“You don’t become a great player by just playing games. You must be willing to learn, work hard, be determined, and be disciplined in your sport,” said Cooper.

The visionary behind the clinic was coach Tee Barefield, former player and owner of Crossover Athletics, whose own journey in basketball fueled her desire to give back to rising female athletes.

Coach Barefield began playing basketball when she was 8 years old. She played her high school years at Stroman High School in Victoria, Texas, and later receive a scholarship to McLennan Community College. After leaving MCC, she had the privilege of playing under coach Cynthia Cooper at Prairie View A&M University. Witnessing the immense potential basketball held for her, Barefield was determined to empower other young female players striving to improve their game.

Coach Dominique Williams also played a huge part in helping put together the clinic. She serves as president of the Lady Nets organization and sees the need for off-season work.

“Off-season means everything. You get better when you take the time to get in the gym when nobody’s watching. Working on things that you’re uncomfortable with during the offseason allows you to become comfortable enough to add it to your game later,” said Williams.

Among the talented participants at the Legends Skills Clinic were Kaliyah Nance and Natika Thomas, who represented Lady Drive Nation CTX 2029. Nance is an exceptional all-around player, who showcased her versatility on both the perimeter and in the post. Defensively, she excelled in running the court and blocking shots.

Legends Skills Clinic participants in a group photo. Credit: Jimmie Aggison/Houston Defender

Thomas, on the other hand, is a true point guard with outstanding court vision and playmaking abilities. Both players have dedicated their summer to refining their ball handling and mid-range shooting.

Houston Lady Nets 2025 had several stand-out athletes in the clinic.

Madison Mayes, a sophomore at Summer Creek High School, possessed a wide range of skills and played impressively in the post while displaying a soft touch around the rim. Trinity Powell, who is an exceptional defender and point guard is known for her leadership and ability to handle the ball with finesse.

“Trinity’s one person the team can depend on. Her energy gets everyone riled up,” said Houston Lady Nets 16U coach Niki Smalls.

Kennedy Simpson and Kyndall Roberts also came from the Lady Nets organization. These two hardworking freshmen have earned their place on their high school’s varsity teams. Simpson was named defensive player of the year at Summer Creek High School and has several D1 offers. Being left-handed, she has continued to work on improving her right-hand dribbling during the off-season. Roberts attended Nimitz High School and showed incredible craftiness, speed, and precise shooting.

“Kyndall has one of the best mid-range jump shots I’ve seen as a female athlete,” said Williams.

Another promising talent at the Legends Skills Clinic was Ogechi Okeke, a 6-feet-2 eighth-grader who began playing basketball when she was 6 years old. Her recent move from Sweden has generated interest from various national teams eager to have her join their ranks.

“I was happy, but at the same time I was shocked because I’m only 13 and they’re all in their 20s and 30s. But ever since I was little, I’ve always played up in age,” said Okeke.

The Legends Skills Clinic allows female athletes the opportunity to work on their game during the off-season. Participants were encouraged to grasp the significance of their surroundings, and recognize the esteemed individuals who stood with and beside them in the gym. This unique experience will undoubtedly inspire and motivate these rising stars to pursue their dreams on and off the basketball court.