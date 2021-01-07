North Shore WR Shadrach Banks: Kind of a Big Deal

Galena-Park North Shore High School senior wide receiver Shadrach Banks, a Texas A&M signee, has been on a roll these past few weeks in the playoffs.

Against Katy Tompkins “Shad” snatched 11 receptions for 251 yards and two touchdowns, including an 81-yard, run-after-catch touchdown. In North Shore’s most recent 56 – 14 state quarterfinal victory over Ridge Point High School Banks finished the game with two receptions for 108 yards, including a 5-yard slant he flipped into a 91-yard touchdown.

But the one Shadrach Banks play that impressed me the most was on special teams when Ridge Point wide receiver John Paul Richardson, an Oklahoma State commit, received an open field punt return that had the Ridge Point fans cheering in anticipation for a great return until Banks came out of nowhere to track down and tackle Richardson. The whole Ridge Point sideline immediately moaned in despair at how Banks’ closing speed silenced them.

When North Shore head coach John Kay was asked what makes Banks such a special talent, Coach Kay stated, “Shadrach is one of the most intelligent kids I have known in my life, both in football and off the field.

“He is one of those guys you look at because of the way that he prepares in the video room and in the classroom. So, when you get a kid that is that smart and dedicated to his craft the way he is, that leadership spills over into your other kids, and his legacy is going to live here for a long time.”

The Defender spoke with Banks after North Shore’s quarterfinal victory over Ridge Point to discuss his style of play, his approach to getting yards after catch, his chemistry with his cousin, quarterback De’matrius Davis, who he has played with since 7th grade, and more.

Style of play

“I’m a big-play receiver. I am a YAC (yards-after-catch) receiver that is really just a football player. You put me anywhere and I’m going to make it happen.”

Breaking down open-field opponents

“I am aware of my surroundings every time I get the ball. I know where everyone is, and I read the defense out pre-snap. So, I just make the play as the play develops.”

Chemistry with cousin De’matiurs Davis

“It’s been good. We got a lot smarter, bigger, faster and stronger. We have been working together every summer offseason and during the season. Both of us have taken care of our bodies ever since 7th grade. I believe our chemistry is the best in the nation.”

Texas A&M commitment

“I always wanted to go there since 7th grade when I found out my cousin was going there. She didn’t play football or anything, but she was the first person to go to college in my family. And it’s an SEC school in Texas and that is where I wanted to play.”

Keys to success in playoffs so far

“We play as a team. Everyone does their job. Nobody does anything more or anything less. Everybody fills their gaps on defense, everybody makes their blocks on offense. Since we have a good game plan it makes everybody’s job easy.”

Moving forward

“We just have to do us. One day at a time. Don’t look ahead and we will be alright.”

About Shadrach Banks

Height: 6-1

Weight: 225 lbs.

40 Time: 4.51 seconds

Instagram: @shadrackbanksjr

Players He Studies: Julio Jones, Ju Ju Smith-Schuster and Ainias Smith (Texas A&M)

Shoutouts: My mom, family and Gig Em

