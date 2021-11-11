Spring-Westfield high school junior wide receiver Dajohn Palomo has the type of speed that can change the outcome of a game in an instant.

Other than nationally ranked Katy high school, Westfield has been the hottest undefeated (10-0) team in high school football knocking off ranked opponents like North Shore high school and Spring high school.

In Westfield’s 31-21 redemption win over Spring, who had defeated Westfield in seasons past, Palomo took over the game catching 3 touchdowns passes for 43, 32 and 44 yards.

When Westfield head coach Matt Meekins was asked how Palomo has impacted the offense this season, Meekins stated.

“A lot of the stuff we do on offense is the same, but (with Palomo) we are able to go fast. My offensive coordinator left last spring for another OC job and I think the kids were ready for something new and you can’t slow it (the offense) down unless you go fast.”

Westfield senior QB Cardell Williams (L) and WR Dajohn Palomo (R) have the Mustangs offense perfectly lit at 10-0 this season.

The Defender spoke with Dajohn to discuss his style of play, major influences, his three TD performance in one of the biggest games of his life and the approaching playoffs.

Style of Play

“I just put my heart in it and leave everything I have on the field.”

Breakaway Speed

“I would describe my breakaway abilities to Jamar Chase.”

3 TDs vs. Spring HS

“We knew what the outcome was going to be and we just had to execute our plays.”

Playoff Push Moving Forward

“The wins against North Shore and Spring helped us a lot with becoming a better team and getting a better path to state.”

About Dajohn Palomo

Height: 5’9”

Weight: 140 lbs.

IG: @staywokeee4

Players He Studies: Ceedee Lamb and Justin Jefferson

Favorite Artist: NBA YoungBoy, Lil Baby and ETG

Hobbies: Playing point guard for Westfield basketball

Current Offers: No Current Offers

Shoutouts: “my mom and dad.”