Westside High School junior 400-meter and 800-meter dash runner Jordan Edmondson bolts off of the starting line in a way most would see in a 100-meter dash event. And while many runners pace themselves in fear of burning out on the last leg, Edmondson keeps pace and normally maintains his first-place position.

In the HISD district races, Edmondson advanced in the 400, and just missed the 800 cut with a fourth place finish behind Bellaire. He’s expected to make a splash going into his senior year next season.

The Defender spoke with Jordan at the district meet about his style of running, lessons learned, keys to success and more.

Style of running

“I look at it as a full-on sprint.”

Lessons learned

“I just learned to know your competition. Know what the other guys are up to and don’t underestimate anyone. Try to stay focused.”

Key to success

“I just think confidence is the key. You can’t compare yourself to other people because it doesn’t do you any good. So, I believe just having that self-love for yourself and confidence is the real winner.”

Advice to others

“Run the hell out of your races…Run at practice like you run at races because that will help you out a lot. Stay confident and stay patient, keep your chin up even when times are rough just stay focused.”

About Jordan Edmondson

IG: @rac3r.jordan

Runner he studies: Darius Rainey

Schoo-ls considering: University of Texas, Texas A&M and Georgia Tech

Shout-outs: “My girlfriend and mom are my two biggest supporters.”

