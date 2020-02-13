‘I Am Done’: Simone Biles reveals the one competition she’s giving up

Simone Biles is done competing against impossible beauty standards.

The Olympic gymnastics superstar wrote in a candid Instagram post Wednesday about the toll that constant comments about her appearance has taken on her and how she is tired of being measured by the beauty standards of others.

“I don’t know why but others feel as though they can define your own beauty based on their standards,” she wrote. “I’ve learned to put on a strong front and let most of it slide.

“But I’d be lying if I told you that what people say about my arms, my legs, my body…of how I look like in a dress, leotard, bathing suit or even in casual pants hasn’t gotten me down at times.”

The four-time Olympic gold medalist used the hashtag #NoCompetition when talking about how she is done trying to live up to beauty standards set by others.

“I’m tired of everything in life being turned into a competition, so I am standing up for myself and for everyone else that has gone through the same,” she wrote.

“Today, I say I am done competing VS. beauty standards and the toxic culture of trolling when others feel as though their expectations are not met…because nobody should tell you or I what beauty should or should not look like.”

Biles has opened up in the past about promoting a positive body image. She spoke with TODAY in 2018 about how she learned to love her muscles after being made fun of them as a child.

“Now, I show off my arms all the time,” she said. “I wish I could tell my younger self to be positive about my body, because when you learn to love your body, you learn to fall in love with yourself.”

The #NoCompetition hashtag is part of a campaign by the skin care company SK-II featuring top Olympic athletes ahead of this summer’s Tokyo games to “take the competition out of beauty.”