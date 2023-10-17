While Spring Westfield stands alone in first place, the Nimitz Cougars are in a three-way tie for second place in 6A Region II District 14. With a 60-point loss to the Woodlands last season and a 42-point loss to College Park the year before, the Cougars have historically struggled with advancing past round one of the playoffs. But this season may be different.

While the Cougars battle on the gridiron, for the past eight months Junior wide receiver, Ke’lyn Washom has been battling internally.

“People actually thought I was going to give up when the tragedy happened,” said Ke’lyn. “They thought I wasn’t going to finish. And, it may sound crazy, but the night it happened, he came and talked to me. He said, ‘I need you, you can’t give up, mama needs you, sister needs you, we don’t want you giving up.’ So, I dedicate all this to him because I know he wants to see me win.”

Ke’lyn’s twin brother, Kamren Washom, whom he has lined up with since he was 5 years old, was tragically killed last December.

“At first I thought it was a joke,” said Ke’lyn. “I thought he was going to come out of surgery, so I didn’t take it seriously until they gave me that look. Once I saw that look, I knew immediately. My body felt different, my adrenaline started racing, I never thought I would lose my best friend.”

“As his mother, there was absolutely nothing I could do but pray him through,” said Latrice Washom. “As a 16-year-old, losing your twin brother, not many his age would have been able to handle that type of tragedy.”

The two brothers began their football journey at five years old with the Texans in a recreational league. After a year of recreational football, they left in search of tougher competition. Th search brought them to the Studewood Cobras where they played until 5th grade. After making a name for themselves they joined the North Houston Panthers ‘Da Pack’ and played in both the Texas Youth Football Association (TYFA) and Gridiron league, before attending Teague Middle School and later Nimitz High School.

Wide receiver and cornerback were Kamren’s primary positions, while Ke’lyn primarily played quarterback.

“We played freshman ball together before moving to varsity. My first game on varsity I threw two touchdowns to Kamren,” said Ke’lyn.

During his sophomore season, Ke’lyn switched from quarterback to wide receiver as Nimitz went through a coaching change.

“The wide receivers coach saw me running routes and catching balls after practice. He saw I had nice hands so he switched me to play wide receiver,” said Ke’lyn.

After switching to the wide receiver position Ke’lyn never looked back. He and his brother were double trouble.

“Losing him was hard, it was more than just football,” said Ke’lyn. “That was my twin. I looked up to him, he was my best friend. It wasn’t fun playing without him. At the Westfield game I thought I saw him and I had to tell myself, it’s okay this game is going to go well. He’s right there.”

Ke’lyn may not be on the list of top receivers, simply because some have never seen him play. However, with 40 receptions, 534 yards, and 10 touchdowns in seven games, that will soon change.

“He’s zoned in and doing an exceptional job for us,” said Nimitz head coach Cornelius Harmon. “He’s our leader, and our go-to guy. When we need something to happen, number four is the guy we’re going to go to.”

Ke’lyn dedicated his junior football season to his twin and switched from #2 to #4, the number his brother wore previously, in memory of him. Instead of slacking off, Ke’lyn began to work harder, using football as his positive stress outlet.

“Coach Bougie and I worked on strength training. Then I worked with Avionna Washom to increase my breakaway speed and better my footwork,” said Ke’lyn.

During the offseason, Ke’lyn took his skills to the PV mega camp.

“There were so many kids there, but the coaches told me to take accountability and make big plays,” said Ke’lyn.

Ke’lyn is currently uncommitted but hopes to find a program that will allow him to develop as a player and compete for a championship. While in school he plans to study civil engineering.

“My ninth-grade engineering teacher, Ms. Franklin, sparked my interest in the field. She really cared about us and made me feel like I could do engineering,” said Ke’lyn.

“The collegiate program that recruits Ke’lyn is going to get a young man who has gone through some adversity, but has shown a tough mindset and good character. He’s disciplined, works hard, and will do what you ask him to do. I can’t say enough about him. I love him,” said Harmon.

About Ke’lyn Washom

Class: 2025

IG: @big4wayy_

Twitter: @KeWashom

Position: Wide receiver

Height & weight: 6-feet-3, 200 pounds

Players he studies: Evan Stewart (Texas A&M), Zay Flowers (Baltimore Ravens)

Status: Uncommitted

Favorite artist: NBA YoungBoy

Favorite subject: Math

Shout-outs: Mom, family, Marek Anderson, Coach Harmon, Coach Penrice