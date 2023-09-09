QB Trazon Connely leads PVAMU to victory over TSU

Prairie View senior quarterback Trazon Connely passed for 275 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Panthers to a 37-34 come-from-behind win over Texas Southern.

TSU’s Hajar Benjoud named SWAC Soccer Offensive Player of the Week

Texas Southern senior forward Hajar Benjoud was named SWAC Soccer Offensive Players of the Week after scoring four goals over two matches.

OG Kenyon Green placed on IR

The Texans placed second-year offensive guard and former Texans A&M and Atascocita standout Kenyon Green on injured reserve due to a knew injury, which means he will not play this season. “Kenyon did a really great job of just rehabbing his knee, trying to work it back, his shoulder,” head coach DeMeco Ryans said. “He had things going on and I think the credit goes to Kenyon because he put the work in this offseason to be available for training camp. He went out everyday and gave it his all, everyday at training camp and pushed through a lot of things.”

Bo Porter Academy names new athletic director

Bo Porter Academy has named Olympian and former Prairie View A&M track and field coach Angela Williams as its new vice president and athletic director while also naming former Boston Red Sox infielder Bryant Nelson as the associate head coach and hitting coordinator. Williams, who served for 15 seasons as Prairie View A&M’s head women’s track and field and cross-country coach, is also a Seton Hall Hall of Fame inductee. “This is the best job for me because of my experience as a professional athlete, K-12 teacher and coach, collegiate educator. And coaching experience has prepared me to provide the expertise, guidance and leadership needed to execute the mission and vision of Bo Porter Academy,” Williams said.

Rockets Kids Club registration open

Registration is now open for the 2023-24 Rockets Kids Club. Kids night will officially begin on Nov. 4 when the Rockets take on the Sacramento Kings. The Kids Club season package includes two tickets to a Rockets home game, a Rockets backpack, Rockets T-shirt, Rockets hat and more. Parents can register their children here.