NASCAR appoints Brandon Thompson to lead diversity efforts

According to a NASCAR release, Thompson will lead the sanctioning body’s strategy for diversity and inclusion as well as programs and initiatives designed to champion and enhance diversity across NASCAR, including teams, drivers and pit crew as well as fans.

Previously, Thompson served as the managing director of the NASCAR Touring Series. Thompson will be based in Charlotte, N.C. He will report to Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing and Content Officer, Jill Gregory.

Gregory, is excited about Thompson’s new role and knows he will be successful at it.

“Brandon is an established and well-respected leader in our sport who will help NASCAR realize its vision in creating a more diverse industry,” said Gregory. “This new position and Brandon’s appointment reinforces our steadfast commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for our fans, industry and employees.”

The sport has made several attempts to show its an inclusive sport. A day after Bubba Wallace said he’d like to see the sport ban the confederate flag at events, the sport fulfilled the request.

In his new role, Thompson will oversee the existing team of NASCAR employees tasked with creating multicultural programs and initiatives. One of which is the NASCAR Drive for Diversity Program.

Thompson will oversee an existing team of employees responsible for multicultural programs and initiatives including the NASCAR Drive for Diversity Program. The program provides opportunities for women and minorities to pursue career opportunities in NASCAR in the driver’s seat and on pit crews.

“NASCAR has made significant progress in the areas of diversity and inclusion and we now have an opportunity to build on our momentum — both as a company and industry,” Thompson said in the release. “It is with great passion and energy that we will champion our sport as accepting and welcoming of all individuals interested in being part of the NASCAR family.”

Thompson began his career in motorsports in 2003 as an intern at Nashville Superspeedway. Thompson applied for the internship through the NASCAR Diversity Internship Program. The 17-year industry veteran now becomes the first diversity intern to join the league’s executive ranks.

-Black Enterprise