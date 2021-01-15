End of Era: Rockets ship disgruntled James Harden to Brooklyn Nets

James Harden and his infamous beard are headed out of town after an exciting run with the Rockets.

Several news outlets began reporting Wednesday afternoon that the former NBA MVP has been shipped to the Brooklyn Nets in a four-team deal that will bring the Rockets a total of five future No.1 draft picks along with Cleveland guard Dante Exum and Brooklyn forward Rodions Kurucs, while also landing Victor Oladipo in exchange for Caris LeVert.

The biggest gain for the Rockets in the deal is the team receives Brooklyn’s unprotected first round picks in 2022, 2024 and 2026, while also swapping first round picks with the Nets in 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027. The Rockets also will get the Cavs’ 2022 first-round pick, which belonged to Milwaukee.

While Rockets general manager Raphael Stone has made sure the team is stocked for the future, Harden gets his wish to be reunited with Kevin Durant. He also joins Kyrie Irving in what looks like a super team that could now be the favorites to win the Eastern Conference. Talks were also heating up between the Rockets and Philadelphia for Harden when the Nets were able to come through with the partners, Cleveland and Indiana.

The news of Harden’s deal came on the heels of damaging comments Harden made following the Rockets’ second straight loss to the defending NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night. Following the game, Harden said this version of the Rockets “Isn’t good enough” to contend for an NBA title. He also said he didn’t believe it was fixable.

“This situation is crazy,” Harden said Tuesday night. “It’s something that I don’t think can be fixed.”

His words along with his antics, which included missing the first week of training camp and clashes with teammates, had certainly began to take their toll on his teammates. Even as speculation had mounted that Harden wanted to be traded, the Rockets made moves to restock the team with quality players like John Wall, DeMarcus Cousins and Christian Wood.

But that wasn’t good enough for Harden. The perennial All-Star and scoring king has been unhappy with the direction of the team since the parting of the ways with general manager Daryl Morey and head coach Mike D’Antoni, who is an assistant coach with the Nets this season.

It had become a matter of when and where Harden would be traded as the awkward situation dragged on with new coach Stephen Silas clearly trying to make the best of a dysfunctional situation.

Harden’s comments following Tuesday brought the wrath the outspoken Cousins.

“The disrespect started way before any interview,” Cousins said Wednesday, prior to word breaking about the trade of Harden. “Just the approach to training camp. Showing up the way he did. The antics off the court. The disrespect started way before. This isn’t something that just all of a sudden happened last night.”

Wall initially took the high road Tuesday night and would not comment on what Harden said, but eventually spoke his mind.

“He is entitled to his own opinion,” Wall said. “I can’t control what he thinks or what he thinks we are. I know how much hard work these guys have put into this since training camp.”

