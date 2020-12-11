Rockets have Harden in camp, expecting superstar to suit up soon

While the rest of the world tries to figure out where Rockets star James Harden will land, it seems to be business as usual for the organization during this first week of practices.

What is known is that Harden, who has been the subject of numerous trade talks this offseason, is finally in the building and going through the NBA’s COVID-19 protocol testing after arriving to practice a few days late. The question that can’t be answered is what is next for the supposedly disgruntled superstar player.

“It’s really hard to kind of put a finger on what the protocol looks like at this point just because of how the timing is,” Rockets first-year head coach Stephen Silas said to The Defender. “It’s not the same timing that everybody else had, right, as far as when he can start doing individual workouts, when he can join the team, when he can practice.

“We’re working with the NBA to try to figure out exactly when that is, but as far as I know right now there isn’t a clear plan as far as what that looks like just because it is outside of the way we were doing it with the original plan.”

When asked directly by The Defender if the uncertainty around how much time Harden has to spend in the protocol has anything to with his late arrival, Silas didn’t seem to know. But there is a report that Harden’s time in protocol has been extended by the NBA because he was in Atlanta and Las Vegas partying on Sunday, the day the league banned players from going to clubs, bars, live entertainment and social indoor gatherings of 15 or more people.

Harden, however, was said to have started individual workouts with assistant coach John Lucas on Thursday.

“There are a certain amount of tests that you have to have, there is things where you can only be doing individual workouts. So, that’s what we had, there is things where you can be with the group,” Silas said to The Defender. “We are just trying to iron all of that stuff out right now. I really don’t’ have a good answer for you, but I don’t know.”

In the meantime, the team is trying to go about business as usual as it prepares for its first preseason game on Friday at Chicago. New additions DeMarcus Cousins and John Wall seem unbothered by the absence of the star player during these critical days of installation of the offense and defense by the new coaching staff.

“All we can do is control what we can control,” Cousins said to The Defender. “The guys who are here, we are coming out working every single day and hopefully whenever he comes in and joins in that he matches the energy of the group. That’s more of a question for him.”

“Every day we are just trying to get better, and when guys get in here we will plug them in, if it goes that way,” said Wall, who was acquired recently in a trade that sent Russell Westbrook to Washington. “But other than that we just have to get better every day and try to make ourselves the best team we can be.”

Harden is reportedly unhappy with being a member of the Rockets amid all of the change and has demanded a trade, first to the Brooklyn Nets, then he expanded his list of desired teams to the Philadelphia 76ers, and now the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat.

The problem Harden faces is that teams may be unwilling to give up valuable young players and draft picks for a player who has proven difficult to team up with other stars. Harden also has two years left on a contract that is set to pay him $41 million in each season and a contract that size is hard for most teams to fit into their salary cap structure at this point.

While most expect Harden to be moved it seems that the Rockets are preparing for him to join the team at some point next week.

“As far as I know he is in the testing protocol and doing his thing,” Silas said. “Now he is able to do individual workouts.

“I’m looking forward to getting him on the court with the team. We will start our relationship there. But it’s moving in the right direction. It’s very good.”