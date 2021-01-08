Rumors swirling Deshaun Watson seeking trade from Texans

It’s seeming less likely that Kansas City offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy will be the Texans next head coach. But that could be the least of the Texans’ concerns right now.

The biggest problem may be franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson, who is rumored to be contemplating asking the team for a trade.

Some outlets are reporting that the Texans star quarterback is unhappy after word leaked Tuesday night that the Texans had hired New England Patriots director of player personnel Nick Caserio as the new general manager, which makes it unlikely the team would pursue Bieniemy as the new coach. Watson, who was told he would have input in the hiring of the new coach, is believed to favor Bieniemy, who is credited with developing Super Bowl-winning quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Much of the speculation about Watson’s unhappiness began Tuesday night when about an hour after it was reported that Caserio was indeed the Texans’ target to replace Bill O’Brien as the GM when the quarterback tweeted, “Some things never change.” The assumption is that was in response to the hiring Caserio, but it also could have been in response to a social issue, the decision in Wisconsin not to prosecute the cop who shot Jacob Blake, an unarmed Black man.

It’s highly unlikely the Texans would consider trading their former No.1 draft pick after giving him a four-year, $160 million extension in September. The team would be hit with a crippling $21.6 million cap charge to trade Watson right now.

In the meantime, the chances that the team will pursue Bieniemy seem slim. Bieniemy is the hot name in NFL circles with many teams said to be in pursuit of the defending Super Bowl champs’ offensive coordinator.

With the first-round of the playoffs beginning this week and the Chiefs receiving a first-round bye as the AFC’s No.1 seed, Bieniemy was allowed to interview with teams this week that have head coaching openings. Bieniemy talked with the Atlanta Falcons, Detroit Lions, New York Jets, Los Angeles Chargers and Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Texans are the only team with a head coaching opening that did not request an interview with Bieniemy. Texans CEO and chairman Cal McNair had said the team would not pursue a head coach until the general manager was in place and Caserio’s hiring wasn’t made official until Thursday, which was after the window was closed to interview playoff coaches for job openings.

Chances seem likely that Caserio will hire a coach from the Bill Belichick tree who has ties to the Patriots, where Caserio has worked in the front office since 2001 and has been the director of player personnel since 2008.

