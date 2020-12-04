Texans Fuller, Roby suspended six game for PEDs violations

Two key Texans players have been given six-game suspensions for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs, effectively eliminating the team’s faint playoff hopes.

Both breakout receiver Will Fuller V and starting cornerback Bradley Roby revealed on their Instagram accounts that they both have been suspended for six games after claiming to have unknowingly taken prohibited PEDs via prescribed medicines by their doctors. The suspensions mean both players are lost for the remaining five games of this regular season and first game of the 2021 season.

“Earlier this year, I sought treatment from a medical professional who prescribed medication that he believed to be permitted under the NFL’s drug policy,” Fuller said via Instagram. “As it turns out, my trust in this professional was misplaced because this medication was NOT a permitted substance under the NFL Policy on Performance Enhancing Substances.

“As a result of this mistake, I have been suspended for six games for taking this prohibited medication. I want to sincerely apologize to the Texans organization and all of my fans for this mistake. I am looking forward to putting this all behind me and returning better than ever in 2021.”

Roby’s apology went along those same lines.

“I apologize to my family, my teammates, the Houston Texans organization and the fans,” he said in a statement. “A few months ago, I unknowingly used a product that was contaminated with a banned substance by the NFL. I recognize that it is my job to know, and be responsible for everything that I put into my body.”

Roby, who still has two years on his contract, has started 10 games for the Texans this season. Fuller’s future with the Texans may not be as clear. He is in the last season of his rookie contract and the type of season he was on pace for this season means he will be in line for a big payday this offseason either from the Texans or another team.

Fuller, who has been often injured throughout his career, has been having a record season and had been on pace for 1,000 yard and 10 touchdown campaign prior to the suspension.

The suspension comes days after Fuller’s best performance of the season in the Texans’ Thanksgiving Day win over the Detroit Lions. He had six catches for 171 yards and two touchdowns.

But Fuller had become Deshaun Watson’s new big-play receiver after DeAndre Hopkins was traded away in the offseason. He has 53 catches for 879 yards and eight touchdowns on the season.

His loss is another blow to the 4-7 Texans who have won two straight and three of their last four games heading into the final month of the regular season.

Follow Terrance Harris on Twitter @terranceharris