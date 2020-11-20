Watson and Newton share bond deeper than friendship, football

Over the years, Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson and New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton have developed a deep bond.

It started several years ago when Watson was still playing for Gainesville High School and Newton invited the youngster to take part in his 7-on-7 high school football tournament in Atlanta. Newton immediately saw something special in Watson and a friendship, that has become much more, began.

“Deshaun was on the foundation team and we knew then, he was a star, how easy the ball came off his hands,” Newton said to Patriots.com. “He has so much arm talent at such a young age.”

The two will meet as adversaries for the first time in their NFL careers when the Texans host the Patriots on Sunday at NRG Stadium.

“Cam is a big brother to me, a mentor,” Watson said. “I wouldn’t even say mentor, just brother. Just life experiences, life advice, football advice. Just always been there for me since I was in high school. Me and him have a great relationship. We always support each other.”

Over the years there have been plenty of phone calls, Watson picking Newton’s brain about what it’s like to be a professional quarterback, and then Newton imparting wisdom on the hard work and commitment it takes to one day become an NFL team’s face of the franchise.

Watson saw a lot of who he wanted to be in Newton.

“He’s a guy that I based my game, especially at a young age, around what he did,” Watson said. “He was definitely a reason why I watched Auburn in college and things like that. He’s just always been my favorite quarterback. It’s a cool opportunity for us to be able to go against each other, too.”

Interestingly, they meet each other at vastly different times in their careers. Newton, who spent the first nine years of his career leading the Carolina Panthers, is in his first season in New England. Watson, of course, is in his fourth season with the Texans.

What they do have in common is their respective teams have losing records and are off to far more disappointing seasons than they could have imagined.

“I mean, that’s life in the NFL. You never know,” Watson said. “Every year is different. Every team is different. Every situation is different. It’s just how it is right now and that’s just really how the life of the NFL works out.”

None of it, however, will detract from how special this moment will be for Watson on Sunday.

“Like I said, he watched me through high school, through college, all that,” he said. “It’s definitely very, very cool. I’m finally where I want to be as far as just my dream and getting opportunities like I wanted to be in high school and learning from him.”

