After nearly a two-year absence from gymnastics competition, Simone Biles is back.

It was announced recently that Biles will compete during the U.S. Classic in Chicago on Aug. 5. It will be the first time the seven-time Olympic medalist and 2016 Olympic champion will compete since the Tokyo Olympics.

USA Gymnastics made the announcement of Biles’ return for the single-day event. The 26-year-old Biles, who resides in Houston, went on hiatus after dealing with mental health issues during the Tokyo Games. She did not perform as well as expected and eventually dropped out of several competitions, including the all-around, vault and floor exercises.

But Biles did bring home the Bronze in the balance beam, while also cheering her gymnastics team on to the silver medal. But just as important, Biles started the all-important conversation about mental health as it pertains to athletes.

After the 2020 Tokyo Games were delayed a year due to the pandemic, many athletes that next year had to deal with not only the pressures to perform at a high level, but also feelings of being isolated from family and friends because of the social distance guidelines that were in place for the Games.

Biles took a much-needed break from the sport following the Games in Japan.

With her return in August, there is already speculation that she may return for the Paris Olympics in 2024. But Biles and her camp have not committed to any competition besides the U.S. Classic in early August.

However, the U.S. Classic is a marquee event for USA Gymnastics and is usually a prelude to the national championships, which are coming up in San Jose in late August.

Biles, easily the most decorated gymnast ever in the sport, has won 25 world championship medals and is a four-time Olympic gold medalist.

President Biden bestowed Biles with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2022, making her the youngest person – she was 25 at the time – to receive the United States’ highest civilian honor.

During her self-imposed exile from gymnastics, Biles became a new wife after marrying former Texans safety Jonathan Owens earlier this year. Owens is now playing for the Green Bay Packers.