PVAMU RB Ahmad Antoine rushes for over 100

Prairie View running back Ahmad Antoine rushed for 103 yards and 16 carries, averaging 6.4 yards per carry in the 45-16 loss to Abilene Christian.

Rice WR Braylen Walker scores in win over UH

Rice redshirt freshman wide receiver Braylen Walker caught four passes for 69 yards and one touchdown during the Owls’ 43-41 win over University of Houston.

Dusty Baker accused of having issues with Chas McCormick

Astros manager Dusty Baker is having to respond to speculation that he isn’t playing outfielder Chas McCormick because he has issues with him. McCormick had been missing from the lineup frequently which apparently has bothered some within the Astros organization, according to The Athletic. Baker was said to not be pleased with McCormick’s playing weight which was 12 pounds over where it’s listed. “As far as my not liking Chas, I don’t know where that is coming from at all,” Baker said. “It seems like somebody has something against me, they ought to use it against me and not use my players against me.”

TSU awarded NCAA AASP Grant

For the third straight year, the Texas Southern University Department of Athletics received a NCAA Accelerating Academic Success Program grant. TSU is one of 11 Division I schools to receive the grant which totals $100,000. This marks the sixth time TSU has received the grant and the third consecutive year the program was awarded a substantial amount. A selection committee made up of member school representatives awards the funding each year. “Our academic staff, which is led by Assistant Athletics Director / Academic Enhancement Kimberly Evans, has done an outstanding job in utilizing our grant funds from previous awards to develop initiatives which have helped our student-athletes prepare for life once their playing careers have concluded,” said TSU athletic director Kevin Granger.

Trazon Connley receives SWAC weekly honor

Prairie View quarterback Trazon Connley was named the SWAC Offensive Player of the Week after leading the Panthers to the 37-34 overtime win over Texas Southern in the season-opening Labor Day Classic. Connley, a senior, passed for 275 yards and three touchdowns on 20-of-33 passing while also rushing for 35 yards against the Tigers.