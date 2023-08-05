Astros 1B Jose Abreu goes 3-for-3

Astros first baseman Jose Abreu went 3-for-3 and had three RBI and one home run during the 17-4 win over Tampa Bay Rays.

Space Cowboy Jon Singleton goes yard twice

Sugar Land Space Cowboys first baseman Jon Singleton smashed homers in the fifth and sixth innings to help the team rally to a 10-7 win over the Las Vegas Aviators.

Brittney Griner takes mental health timeout

WNBA and Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner did not travel with the team on its most recent road swing to Chicago and Indiana so that she can concentrate on her mental health, the team announced last weekend. Griner, a native Houstonian, has returned to her basketball career following spending 10 months in captivity in Russia on drug smuggling charges. Griner had played in 20 of the Mercury’s 23 games prior to missing the two road games. The 6-foot-9 Griner has had an impressive return to basketball, averaging 18.2 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.7 blocked shots so far this season. “The Mercury fully supports Brittney and we will continue to work together on a timeline for her return,” the team said in a released statement.

Johnathan Joseph back with Texans

Johnathan Joseph has returned as a familiar face in the Texans’ secondary this season. But the 15-year NFL veteran is not back to play but to help coach the young defensive backs. The two-time Pro Bowl cornerback is a Texans 2023 Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellow. Joseph spent nine of his 15 NFL seasons starring in the Texans’ secondary from 2011-19, making Pro Bowl appearances in 2011 and 2012. He retired from playing in 2021.

Six Tigers on All-SWAC Preseason Team

The TSU Tigers have six players named to the 2023 Preseason All-SWAC Football Team. Wide receiver Derek Morton is named to the preseason first team, while quarterback Andrew Body, running back Jacorey Howard, offensive lineman Mehdi Torrence, defensive end Michael Akins and kick returner Chaunzavia Lewis earned second-team honors. The Tigers are picked to finish third in the SWAC West Division.

PVAMU has two on the All-SWAC Presason Team

Prairie View running back Ahmad Antoine and offensive lineman Arrington Taylor have both been named to the 2023 Preseason All-SWAC Second Team this season. The Panthers are picked to finish fifth out of six teams in the SWAC West Division.