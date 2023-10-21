TSU RB LaDarius Owens scores big in win

Texas Southern senior running back and Manvel product LaDarius Owens rushed for 163 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Tigers to a 31-24 road win at Bethune-Cookman.

PVAMU’s Kylee Ownes killing it for Panther Volleyball

Prairie View sophomore outside hitter Kylee Owens had match highs in kills (15) and aces (three) while also registering 15 digs during the Panthers in a three-game sweep over Texas Southern.

BRIEFS

Texans improve to 3-3 going into bye week

The surprising Texans head into this weekend’s bye having won three of their last four games to improve to 3-3 on the season, matching their win total in 2022. They are coming off an impressive 20-13 win over the Saints in which rookie quarterback CJ Stroud completed 13 of 27 passes for 199 yards and two touchdowns, while throwing the first interception of his NFL career. “Our biggest thing was empty the tank and leave the game 3-3 going into the bye week,” Stroud said. “That’s huge for us. Got to have a good bye week and get better there.”

Joshua Cephus captures UTSA receptions record

UTSA senior wide receiver and Dekaney product Joshua Cephus became the Roadrunners’ all-time career receptions leader with 269 total catches. Cephus is averaging 7.5 catches per game, which projects him to finish with 314 career receptions by the end of the season. With six games remaining, Cephus needs just 400 receiving yards to eclipse 3,349 career yards to become the program’s career receiving yards leader.

Texas Southern notches first SWAC win of season

After being picked to finish in the middle of the pack of the SWAC West division in the preseason poll, the Texas Southern Tigers recorded their first conference win Saturday, a 31-24 road win at Bethune-Cookman. The Tigers, who currently sit in fifth place in the West, improved to 1-2 in conference and 2-4 overall after recording back-to-back wins. They also defeated Lincoln 52-7 in a non-conference game during Homecoming. TSU prepares to host SWAC East-leading Florida A&M (5-1 overall, 4-0 SWAC) on Saturday night (7 p.m.) at Shell Energy Stadium.