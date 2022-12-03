Deion Sanders acknowledges interest from Colorado

Jackson State coach Deion Sanders didn’t deny that University of Colorado has offered him its Power 5 football job. In fact, he confirmed it while saying there have been other offers made that are not known about. But Sanders, while not saying whether or not he has accepted any offers, says his only focus this week is on leading the Tigers in the SWAC Championship Game against Southern. “I keeps the main thing, the main thing. And everyone that knows me, knows that about me,” Sanders said during Monday’s SWAC Media Zoom Call.

Coogs ranked No.1 for the first time since 1983

The University of Houston Cougars men’s basketball team just to the No.1 spot in the nation in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 Poll. It’s the first time since 1983 that the Cougars are ranked No.1. Back then it was Hakeem Olajuwon and Clyde Drexler leading the way. Now it’s Marcus Sasser and freshman star Jarace Walker guiding the Cougars to the No.1 spot.

PVAMU miss out on division title

Prairie View didn’t get the help it needed from Grambling State during the Bayou Classic. As a result of the Tigers’ loss to Southern, the Jaguars are the SWAC West champs and will face Jackson State in the conference championship. The Panthers and Southern finished tied in the division but the Jaguars owned the tiebreaker by virtue of their head-to-head win over the Panthers in October.

Andre Johnson a HOF semifinalist

Former Texans receiver great Andre Johnson has made the list of the 28 semifinalists for the Pro Football of Fame. It’s his second year in the mix. But this time he has some stiff competition at the wide receiver position with the likes of Hines Ward, Anquan Boldin, Henry Ellard, Steve Smith Sr., Reggie Wayne and Torry Holt also under consideration this year.

Miscellaneous

Rockets rookie Jabari Smith recorded his third double-double of the season when he scored 15 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in the win over Oklahoma City … Texas Southern junior guard Andriana Avent came out of the bench to score 22 points, which included four 3-pointers, during the loss to Rice.

