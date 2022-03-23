Watson headed to Cleveland Browns

The yearlong saga with quarterback Deshaun Watson and the Texans is over. More than a year since Watson made it known he no longer wanted to play for the Texans, the team dealt him to the Cleveland Browns. Watson okayed the trade to Cleveland because the Browns made his $230 million contract fully guaranteed, which is a first in the NFL. In return, the Texans received three first-round picks, a third and fourth while having to send a fifth-round pick to the Browns along with Watson. Watson’s trade stock went up when two weeks ago, a grand jury in Houston declined to go forward with sexual assault and sexual misconduct charges against the quarterback. He still is facing 22 civil lawsuits from female massage therapists.

Carlos Correa joins Minnesota

While the hope of shortstop Carlos Correa re-signing with the Astros seemed to be fleeting, it all but disappeared when the fan-favorite signed a free-agent deal with the Minnesota Twins. They signed MLB’s top free agent to a three-year, $105.3 million deal.

UH returning to Sweet 16

The University of Houston men’s basketball team is headed back to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament for the third straight year. The fifth-seeded Cougars pulled off a 68-53 win over Illinois during the second round. A shirtless Kelvin Sampson was captured celebrating with his team in the postgame locker room. UH, which advanced to the Final Four last season, will face Arizona at the AT&T Center in San Antonio in the Sweet 16 round.

UH guard Kyler Edwards hit clutch 3-pointer

UH senior guard Kyler Edwards hit a clutch 3-pointer as Illinois threatened late in their second-round game, finishing with 15 points, six rebounds and four assists to spark the Cougars’ win.

TSU forward John Walker III scores 13 points in loss

Texas Southern forward John Walker III was the only Tiger to score in double figures (13 points) during their 83-56 loss to No. 1 Kansas during the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.