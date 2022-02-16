TSU’s John Jones on fire during win over Grambling

Texas Southern guard John Jones came off the bench to score 15 points on 5-of-5 shooting from behind the 3-point arc during the Tigers 68-65 win over Grambling State.

UH’s Fabian White Jr. AAC Player of the Week

University of Houston forward and Atascocita product Fabian White Jr. was named American Athletic Conference Player of the Week after averaging 21.5 points and 8.0 rebounds in wins over Tulane and Cincinnati.

Harden, Morey reunited in Philadelphia

When former Rockets star James Harden was surprisingly traded from the Brooklyn Nets to the Philadelphia 76ers last week, it meant a quick and uneventful ending to a Big 3 that was supposed to compete for NBA titles. Instead, Harden is now reunited with former Rockets general manager Daryl Morey, who is now heading up the 76ers front office.

SWAC preseason baseball poll released

The Prairie View and TSU baseball teams were picked to finish third and fourth in the SWAC West in the preseason poll. TSU IF Justin Cooper made the preseason All-SWAC First Team while PVAMU OF Damaire’ Smith and P Victor Mendoza made the second team.

PVAMU bowlers clean up

PVAMU women’s bowler Crystal Cline was named SWAC Bowler of the year after finishing with the top average of 195.71. Her teammate Asia Wren finished second (195.68) and was also named to the All-SWAC First Team. Stephanie Vasquez made the second team after averaging 189.83. PVAMU coach Glenn White was named SWAC Coach of the Year after leading the Lady Panthers to their fifth regular-season championship in six seasons.

Rockets not as active in trade market

Many thought the rebuilding Rockets would be a major player as last week’s NBA trade deadline approached. There was speculation that star Christian Wood along with veteran guards Eric Gordon and John Wall would be moved. But all three remain on the roster and will remain so unless Gordon or Wall agree to a buyout. But the Rockets did unload Daniel Theis to Boston and in return took Dennis Schroder, Enis Freedom and Bruno Fernando. The Rockets then released DJ Augustin, Armoni Brooks and Freedom.