The transition from winter to spring can be messy, putting your home’s flooring to the test. When temperatures rise and storms increase moisture across the country, laminate flooring tends to outperform other options, offering durability that can stand up to mud, puddles and more.

Laminate flooring has made a massive comeback in recent years as builders and interior designers have embraced the material with renewed enthusiasm. Laminate is more refined than ever, offering sophisticated style options and impressive durability without the excessive cost of other flooring materials.

Here’s what every homeowner should know about the benefits of laminate flooring so they can make the best choice for their home improvement projects:

1. Durability

Jennifer Meska, Director of Merchandising for LL Flooring, says, “Moist weather and rainy seasons, plus everyday spills that happen all year long, can cause serious damage to your floors. With waterproof laminate flooring you can have peace of mind and be worry-free for whatever weather or messy spills might come your way.”

2. Affordability

The cost of laminate flooring is highly appealing, especially as consumers are tightening their budgets and looking for more cost-effective home improvement solutions. Laminate flooring typically starts at around one dollar per square foot, making it an affordable option with many styles to choose from.

3. Style

A design chameleon of sorts, laminate is available in a huge variety of tones and textures so you can find the perfect style option for your home. Designed to closely replicate the natural look of real hardwood, stone and even mosaic patterns, laminate flooring offers the best of both worlds — impeccable style and practical function.

4. Wood-like options

If you want the look of wood without the maintenance concerns, laminate’s a go-to choice. With a core made from wood byproducts bonded with resins and a hard plastic surface protecting the printed design layer, laminate closely resembles hardwood in appearance, texture, and depth.

5. Easy maintenance

General cleaning on laminate floors is as easy as using a standard soft-bristle broom or dust mop on a weekly basis. If you vacuum, be sure to disengage the beater bar with hard bristles that can scratch or dull the surface. For periodic deep cleans (every two months is recommended), use a laminate-friendly product like the Bellawood Floor Cleaner applied to the mop — not directly to the floor — and avoid oil-based cleaning agents or anything containing wax or polish.

Not all laminate is created equal

A lot of laminate on the market isn’t reliably water-resistant, which is why it’s important to look for options tested and proven to stand up to the elements. One high-quality laminate option is the LL Flooring Dream Home Collection that is completely waterproof, making it a game-changer when it comes to selecting flooring for anywhere in your home. Plus, with a clear aluminum oxide top layer protecting the boards, this laminate is exceedingly durable and stain resistant.

If you’re thinking it’s time for new flooring, laminate is an excellent choice for its durability, easy maintenance, style, and cost. With so many benefits, it’s a go-to choice for bathrooms, kitchens, mudrooms, basements and beyond.

