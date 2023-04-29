Sherri Shepherd — actress, comedian, author and award-winning broadcaster — is taking her shot at implementing new healthy habits while helping protect herself against pneumococcal pneumonia. In case you’re not familiar with it, it’s a potentially serious bacterial lung disease that can disrupt your life for weeks, and can even put you in the hospital or be life-threatening.

Q: You’ve been very vocal about your current health journey. What are some things you’re doing this year to help you stay on track?

Sherri: I’ve been prioritizing my health by finding fun ways to move my body. Sometimes it’s getting outside for a long walk, sometimes rollerblading in the park, but I’m making sure to stay active. And because I have diabetes, I’m at increased risk for pneumococcal pneumonia — just like anyone else 19 or older with other certain underlying medical conditions like asthma, COPD and chronic heart disease. So, I also got vaccinated against pneumococcal pneumonia, because I don’t want it to stand in my way of living my best life.

That’s why I’m partnering with Pfizer to help raise awareness about the importance of getting vaccinated against pneumococcal pneumonia.

Q: What do you want people to know about pneumococcal pneumonia?

Sherri: I want to help other adults with underlying medical conditions understand their risk for pneumococcal pneumonia. It’s important to me to make sure they know there are steps they can take to help protect themselves — and that goes for adults 65 or older, too, who are also at increased risk.

Q: Even if someone’s had a pneumococcal pneumonia vaccine in the past, should they still ask about pneumococcal pneumonia vaccination?

Sherri: Yes — even if you’ve been vaccinated against pneumococcal pneumonia in the past, your doctor or pharmacist may recommend another vaccination for additional protection. Everyone’s situation is different, so it’s important to talk to a healthcare provider who can give their professional advice.

Q: Is pneumococcal pneumonia something I can still get outside of the winter months?

Sherri: It’s a misconception that you can only get pneumococcal pneumonia in the winter or during flu season, but it can strike in any season — and vaccination is available all year round. That’s why I encourage people not to wait to ask their doctor or pharmacist about getting vaccinated.

Q: Thanks so much for the information, Sherri. Where can people find out more?

Sherri: To learn more about the disease, risks, symptoms and more, visit KnowPneumonia.com.

Sponsored by Pfizer.