Especially in the winter months, most people spend the bulk of each day — up to 90%* — indoors, according to the U.S. EPA. Unfortunately, whether at home, in the car or at work, indoor air has been shown to be three times more polluted than outdoor air, posing a significant threat to even healthy people.

During the winter months with cold and flu season rampant and other viruses like COVID-19, it is even more important to take precautions.

Allergens, mold and viruses thrive indoors and trigger illness ranging from asthma and allergic reactions to serious respiratory infections. Hospitals already employ sophisticated air filtration systems to address many of these issues.

Other pollutants pervasive in homes and most indoor locations include volatile organic compounds (VOCs) emitted by new carpeting and upholstery. Exposure to VOCs has been known to cause various health conditions, ranging from minor irritation to more serious conditions. So how can you be sure the indoor air you breathe every day is safe?

Here are tips to follow that can help improve the quality of the air you’re breathing, day in and day out.

1. Change your HVAC filter frequently. To help ensure that your home has cleaner air, one simple step is to change your HVAC filter more frequently than the schedule recommended by the manufacturer of your system. The usual manufacturer’s recommendation may not be often enough, especially if you have family members with asthma or allergies, or if you have household pets or live in an area with a high pollen count. Increasing how often you change the filter will improve HVAC performance, helping to keep the air in your home cleaner all year long.

3. Vacuum your home often

Unsure how frequently you should vacuum to help keep dust, pet hair and other potential irritants under control? The rule of thumb is to vacuum as many days per week as you have living beings in your home. That means if you have two adults, one child and one dog, you should vacuum four days per week. Make sure to use a closed/sealed vacuum cleaner with HEPA filtration and change the unit’s filters and bags regularly.

4. Consider air duct cleaning

Air duct cleaning is another important step that can help improve the cleanliness of air in your home by reducing the abundance of dust and allergens being continually recirculated by your heating and cooling system. If you haven’t done this in a long time — or never — you may want to hire a company to do this for your home. Use a company certified by the National Air Duct Cleaners Association (NADCA), and make sure they look around your home’s air ducts with a camera to ensure maximum cleanliness.

Following these steps, you’ll be able to relax and take a deep breath, knowing the air you breathe is as clean as possible.