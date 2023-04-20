The color yellow reminds us of the sun, flowers, and warmth and is associated with feelings of optimism and energy. These craft and decoration ideas use the color yellow to bring the outside into your home and fill it with brightness and joy!

Bright Yellow Crafts

One way to brighten up your home and get your kids involved is by creating vibrant, yellow crafts. Display them throughout your home to provide splashes of yellow and show your children how proud you are of their creations! Here are some fun yellow craft ideas:

25 Bright Yellow Craft Ideas provides a fun list from a fingerprint pineapple to a yellow yarn bowl.

Or how about 20 Sun Crafts for Kids? These sun-inspired crafts include a handprint sun and a beautiful mosaic sunshine.

Throw a Yellow Party

Have you ever had a color of the day or week? It’s a fun and engaging way to teach younger children about colors. For a yellow week, plan crafts and meals around the color yellow. For the food, think bananas, pineapple, mangoes, macaroni and cheese, and corn on the cob.

Photo: Andrey KOTKO via 123RF

Treat Yourself to Flowers

Have a garden? You can bring fresh-cut flowers in and display them in vases around your home. Here are some tips for arranging your flowers and keeping them looking fresh as long as possible!

No garden or out of growing season? Support your local florist with a purchase of a fresh bouquet. You can also find fresh flower bouquets at grocery stores and local farmer’s markets. Purchase in-season flowers and skip the vase and decorations to keep your costs down. Then, to make the most of your purchase, split it into multiple bouquets and put them into small or skinny vases.

While vases of just yellow flowers do have a certain appealing beauty, there’s no need to limit yourself here. Any variation of flowers will help bring the feeling of sunshine and outdoor beauty into your home!

Drying and Pressing Flowers

The flowers that bloom in our gardens or that we bring home are beautiful but often fleeting. Drying and pressing preserves them, and they can then be used to create decorative displays.

Here are some tips on How to Make Your Own Pressed Flowers and Preserve Your Favorite Blooms.

Once dried, put bouquets in vases, pressed flowers into a frame, make a sweet-smelling potpourri, create a wreath, or even a phone case! Check out these beautiful and creative ideas.

Decorate with Splashes of Yellow

While yellow is a warm and cheerful color, it can be a bit much for a whole room. Instead, splashes of yellow remind us of the outdoors and are eye-catching. A single piece of furniture like a chair or cabinet, pillows, artwork, or a painted door makes fun yellow accents. Here are some tips on how to display your yellow accents and a Pinterest board with more beautiful ideas.

We all deserve a bit more sunshine in our lives—we hope these ideas will help bring some needed joy and energy into your home!