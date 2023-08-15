Black millennials are charting a course that blends freedom, exploration, and the pursuit of meaningful connections in the realm of modern casual dating.

As the summer season continues to heat up, it’s important for these individuals to navigate the casual dating scene while safeguarding their mental well-being.

There is a growing awareness to set boundaries, manage expectations, and communicate openly, fostering relationships that are mutually satisfying and respectful.

Houston-based psychotherapist Dr. Nicholas Hardy is a thought leader on relationships and mental health who lends his expertise to this evolving landscape. According to the American Psychological Association, millennials report higher levels of stress compared to other generations. This is compounded by the complexities of dating in a digital age where endless choices, mixed signals, and the fast-paced nature of interactions can trigger anxiety and emotional strain.

Hardy offers a roadmap for Black millennials to engage in summer flings and casual dating while safeguarding their mental well-being. As the dating landscape continues to change, these perspectives empower individuals to embark on relationships that align with their personal growth, emotional needs and aspirations.

Nic Hardy portrait. Credit: Nic Hardy

Defender: What does it mean to casually date in this day and age?

Hardy: When we talk about casual dating, a lot of the times what people are talking about is really just dating without the expectation of maybe a long-term relationship or long-term commitments. In casual dating, you stay in that phase longer. I’m getting to know you, and we’re having a good time. We don’t have the expectation that this is going to grow and become something more than me just getting to know you.

Defender: Summer flings and casual dating can be exciting, but they often come with uncertainty. How can individuals approach these experiences with a healthy mindset while safeguarding their mental well-being?



Hardy: It’s a number of things. At the baseline, you have to be safe. You have to be mindful of who you’re going out with. With online dating, we’re meeting people from all over. Everything is accessible. That may not have always been the case 10 years ago, where you went out and meet people. Online, I can be anybody I type myself up to be. To protect your mental health is ensuring that the bases are covered. If you meet someone for the first time, let someone you trust know where you are, especially when alcohol is involved. Don’t put yourself in a position where you won’t have control over your actions.

Defender: Setting boundaries is crucial in any relationship. How can someone effectively communicate their boundaries to a potential summer fling partner without feeling uncomfortable or anxious?



Hardy: A lot of times where I see people mess up is, they come into it with a similar expectation, but as the relationship evolves, those expectations shift. When it comes to boundary setting, it’s more than just being sensitive to the fact that our expectations can evolve and they can change. Just make sure you have an open line of communication.

Defender: How can casual dating be done right?

Hardy: From my perspective, it’s being clear on your intentions, always be mindful especially when engaging in sex. You also want to account for the emotional aspect. Sometimes casual dating doesn’t necessarily mean multiple partners, and sometimes it does. Even if you are with someone that you may not see yourself with long term, if you’re consistently exposed to relationships that are toxic, I think you can develop a certain tolerance in a negative way to those types of relationships. Let’s say that you want to be married and want kids, but you are spending time doing things that contradict what you want long-term, it becomes tricky.

Defender: What other suggestions should people consider when navigating summer fling season?

Hardy: Sometimes it’s okay to put social media on hold. It sends a number of different messages and images that flood our brains and sometimes we have a skewed perception of reality because we live in this augmented reality called social media. Get outside, meet people, talk, interact, develop your own conclusions and not the ones you see online. If you’re not dating, use that time to invest in yourself. Find some hobbies, be active. Doing these small things, whether you are with someone or not will make you a better person.