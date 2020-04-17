NewsWrap 4-17-20 – Another TSU regent resigns; Why Blacks are hit harder with COVID-19; and Barack Obama urged to deliver address

Another TSU Board of Regent member has stepped down…. How the coronavirus is having dire consequences and doctors tell why its hitting blacks the hardest….and what former president Barack Obama is being asked to do….the stories coming up with ReShonda Tate Billingsley in this week's NewsWrap.