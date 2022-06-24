The Supreme Court’s (SCOTUS) decision to overturn the Roe vs Wade decision now stands as another lever of systemic racism in the broken justice system.
Advocates for the landmark decision that protected a person’s right to have an abortion fear of the socioeconomic effects on Black and Brown communities.
Racial and ethnic minorities often receive low quality care than white people. The SCOTUS decision goes deeper than just the issues of Black maternal mortality, but rather exposes the failures of the US health care system.
According to the Associated Press, this decision is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states.
This decision came hours after The Biden Administration released a plan addressing the country’s maternal health crisis, seeking for states to extend postpartum Medicaid coverage and expand access to maternal services.
