After over 20 years on the federal bench, Judge Vanessa Gilmore retired on January 2, 2022. A few of her friends and colleagues in the legal field joined together at the new hot Haute spot in Third Ward, HOTEL KING DAVID, 2615 Riverside Drive, owned by Attorney Sean Roberts. As the honoree of the night, Judge Gilmore sat on a huge white throne covered in gold trim as some guest toasted her with memory court antics, wise counsel and Black Girl Magic. Attorney Chandler Langham served as the master of ceremonies along with many well-wishers Federal Judge Al Bennett and wife, Former Congressman Craig Washington, Business Icons Gerald and Anita Smith, Businesswoman Phyllis Bailey, Houston Chronicle Executive Editor Maria Reeves, Investment Banker Desrye Morgan, LaMaison Bed & Breakfast co-owner Sharon Michael Owens, Judge Levi Bennett and wife, Real Estate mogul Gerald Womack and a host of others. Congrats, Judge V….. looking forward to the new future.