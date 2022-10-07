The Rockets are already making moves this preseason. They have traded Sterling Brown, Trey Burke, Marquese Chriss, and David Nwaba to OKC for Derrick Favors, Maurice Harkless, Ty Jerome, Théo Maledon, a 2026 second-round pick, and cash considerations.

Eric Dooley returns to face PV

Former Prairie View football coach Eric Dooley returns The Hill this weekend to face his former team after he left following last season to coach Southern. Dooley led the Panthers to the SWAC West title and a berth in the conference championship game before announcing his decision to leave. The Panthers, who are 3-2 overall and 3-0 in the SWAC, come into the game with No. 4 power ranking in HBCU football while the Jaguars (2-2, 1-1) are ranked sixth.

Prairie View hires new golf coach

The Prairie View golf program is under new leadership after Jameshia Levister was hired recently to replace Michael Rice as the head coach of the Panthers’ men’s and women’s programs. Levister, a one-time LPGA player, comes to PV after serving as the director of golf at Lincoln University, where she became the first African-American woman in MIAA history to lead both the men’s and women’s programs.