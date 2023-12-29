Let’s reflect on Black culture’s most impactful and talked-about moments on social media. From groundbreaking performances to controversies that sparked vital conversations, Black influencers, celebrities, and ordinary individuals made their mark across various platforms. Here’s our list of the top 10 social media moments that defined the year.

Rihanna’s Superbowl halftime performance

Rihanna‘s Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show is officially the most-watched halftime show performance of all time, according to a Nielsen report. After a five-year hiatus, Rihanna stole the show at Super Bowl LVII. Her halftime performance, adorned with a shiny red jumpsuit and an impressive ensemble of dancers, broke records, drawing 121 million viewers. Notably, the surprise appearance of her second baby bump added an extra layer of excitement, solidifying RiRi’s reign as an entertainment powerhouse.

Montgomery Riverboat Brawl

A violent clash between boating employees and enthusiasts in Montgomery, Ala., went viral, shedding light on racial tensions. The incident, marked by a group of white individuals attacking a Black ferry co-captain, led to arrests and ignited discussions on racialized violence. The brawl’s resonance with Montgomery’s historical civil rights background turned it into a symbol of resistance, echoing through social media.

Derrick Jaxn’s relationship scandal

The fall of relationship guru Derrick Jaxn shocked social media when he was exposed by a cheating scandal. Despite admitting to multiple infidelities, his wife De’Naia, forgave him, leading to a controversial joint video. Jaxn’s subsequent divorce and De’Naia’s appearance on the Dear Future Wifey Podcast unveiled the complexities of their relationship, sparking discussions on fidelity, accountability, and public image.

Jonathan Majors’ assault trial

Actor Jonathan Majors faced trial on assault charges related to an alleged incident with his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. The trial, commencing on Dec. 1, delves into complex issues such as toxic relationships, domestic abuse, racial inequalities, and stereotypes, highlighting the intersections of personal and societal challenges.

﻿Diddy hit with multiple sexual assault accusations

Sean “Diddy” Combs faced a series of sexual assault lawsuits, prompting his temporary resignation as chairman of Revolt. Legal battles, including a settlement with ex-girlfriend Cassie, unfolded against the expiration of the Adult Survivors Act. Two additional accusers emerged, fueling a public discourse on accountability, power dynamics, and the #MeToo movement.

﻿Beyoncé bleaching accusation

Beyoncé stirred controversy with accusations of skin bleaching, triggering discussions on racism and colorism. At her Renaissance film premiere, the artist’s platinum hair and perceived lighter skin tone prompted her mother, Tina Knowles, to defend her. Beyoncé, however, responded in her signature style… On “Mute” and remaining comfortable in her skin and “Cozy” with who she is… still breaking records as the Queen Mother that she is.

﻿Target’s Black Friday deception exposed on TikTok

Target faced scrutiny on TikTok as users exposed alleged misleading Black Friday deals. Videos removing “Black Friday Deals” signage revealed unchanged prices, sparking dissatisfaction. Target’s response, citing early deals for shopper flexibility, fueled a viral discourse on consumer trust and corporate transparency.

﻿Marcus Jordan, Larsa Pipen is getting married

Larsa Pippen, who shares four children with her ex-husband, has been dating Marcus Jordan since Dec. 2022 and plans to marry. Jordan’s father and Scottie Pippen’s former Chicago Bulls teammate, Michael Jordan, has been hands-off with his son’s relationship. Jordan’s alleged take on his son’s relationship drastically differs from what he told paparazzi in June, saying “No!” when asked about his approval. All the nosy uncles and aunties online can’t wait to see the video and photos from the ceremony.

﻿Nelly & Ashanti spin the block

Nelly and Ashanti’s rekindled relationship had many nostalgic feelings, but is it really worth revisiting your ex? The romantic reunion reignited a social conversation about reuniting with an ex and whether it’s ever acceptable to “spin the block” and give an ex-partner another chance. They began dating again after a 10-year hiatus. Pregnancy speculations have sparked when she attended Nelly’s Black and White Ball in St. Louis this month. She put her hand on her stomach while on stage with Nelly, and he did the same.

﻿Lauryn Hill’s response to chronic lateness for shows

Lauryn Hill’s chronic tardiness during the 25-year anniversary tour of The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill raised eyebrows from many of her fans. The singer provided more context to her lateness, telling fans at her Los Angeles show, “You’re saying ‘She’s late. She’s late a lot.’ Yo, y’all lucky I make it on this … stage every night.” She has canceled a couple of shows on tour this fall due to vocal strain and injury. “I fought through the last couple shows, pushing my voice, and masking the injury with medication. This isn’t safe or sustainable,” she mentioned at the time.