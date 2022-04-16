The economic downturn from the pandemic was a rude awakening for many millennials and Gen-Zers. It was an even harsh reminder of how fleeting financial security can be. One day you have a job, and the next day you are unemployed with no emergency funds for additional support.

With the growing investor confidence and the shift in attitude on how to make and invest money, there is just one thing that young people forget when they make all of this money. That is TAXES!

Peter Njoku is a Houston-based Certified Public Accountant and founder of PKN Accounting and Tax Service PLLC. Here are his top 4 mistakes young people make when it comes time to file taxes: