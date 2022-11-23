It’s that time of the year again.

Black Friday is back, and if you haven’t noticed, this is the time where you’re constantly being bombarded with marketing and commercials telling you about the best “must-haves deals” that are too good to pass up.

Are Black Friday deals worth it? Here are some things you should consider before you decided to shop.

GREAT DEALS

This is pretty obvious. If you are good at keeping track of prices and researching in advance to find out which stores are offering a good bang for your buck then this will be a good reason for you to shop. The goal is to shop smart and save big. Use an app to explore a product’s price history to help you see through retailers’ marketing strategies.

2. DOOR BUSTERS ARE OVERRATED

Do you still get up early in the morning standing in long lines of popular retail stores for limited doorbuster deals only for it to be gone in a blink of an eye? If that is your description, its time for you to re-strategize. You aren’t the only one hustling for those deals, so you need to think of plan to arrive earlier than expected or else you’ll miss the deal and spend more money than you intended.

3. BUDGET BUDGET BUDGET

With inflation causing the price of goods and services to go up, the holidays is a sure way to go broke or in debt. Don’t let that be you. Understand your budget and look for the best deals that match. Don’t take on any “Buy Now, Pay Later” deals… it’s a trap.

4. BLACK FRIDAY IS A WEEK LONG EVENT

What’s the need to rush to look for great deals in one day when retailers usually extend Black Friday deals well after that day? Cyber Monday isn’t a bad catch, and you don’t need to leave your house to shop.

5. BLACK FRIDAY IS ENTERTAINING

Black Friday shopping can be a day when you and your family can create a fun bonding session. Its the holidays season and after devouring a turkey, why not burn some calories exploring different stores, people watching, and getting ready for Christmas?