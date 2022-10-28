Are you a student who is making a difference in your community? If so, here is an opportunity for you to showcase your work.

AT&T Dream in Black is looking for submission from students currently attending Historically Black Colleges and Universities to take part in their second class of Rising Future Makers.

The Rising Future Makers is a program designed to uplift and celebrate an esteemed class of 25 students.

Interested in applying?

HBCU students between the ages of 18-25 have until October 31 at 11:59 a.m EST to upload a short video on www.attdreaminblack.com/rfm to share how they’re pursuing their dreams and making an impact.

Honorees will receive $5,000 and a 5G-enabled mobile phone with one year of AT&T service. They are also granted access to connections to Dream in Black partners and celebrity advocates, professional networks, and opportunities to support their dreams and ambitions.

The class will also be featured in a three-part series presented by AT&T Dream in Black, with HBCU hosts and celebrities in the entertainment industry. Catch the series premiere from September 26 through October 31 on TV One and iOne Digital’s Madame Noire and GlobalGrind. The series will be produced for the second year by Relevé Entertainment, a leading Black female-owned production company.

To learn more about AT&T Dream in Black, visit attdreaminblack.com.