Thousands of Houston high school students are gearing up for the 13th annual Black College Expo at NRG Center on Sat. October 8, 2022 at 10am.

The expo is powered by The National College Resource Foundation and hosts close to 75 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and other universities with free seminars and workshops for students. It also visits 25-30 schools in 13 markets preparing students for the college application process, financial aid, and career planning.

“What sets us apart from other competitors is the fact that when young people bring their SAT or ACT scores or their grade point average, and good grades, some of these schools will accept them on the spot, if they meet and exceed those criteria, said James Gilmer, Director of Partnership for the Black College Expo. “We want the students to have a great experience and we also want them to come prepared, be professionally dressed, and get ready to engage with college recruiters.”

All juniors and seniors in attendance will have a chance to win scholarship money for school through an essay writing contest to offset college costs.

“The thing that resonates with me the most is the fact that these kids in the African American community seem to be the first in their families to go to college, Gilmer said. “that cycle needs to be broken to where multiple people in the family are looking into college or vocational schools.”

Along with the scholarship presentation, there will be celebrity performances, a step show competition hosted by top radio personalities and entertainers.

