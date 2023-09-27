Applications are now open for the third annual Black Theatre Coalition • Broadway Across America Fellowship program. This program, spanning 14 weeks each Spring semester, is designed for Black-identifying undergraduate college juniors/seniors, recent graduates, and early career professionals who aspire to gain insights into the commercial theater business and the Broadway touring industry. The application deadline for this transformative educational opportunity is Friday, September 29, 2023 .

The intensive educational journey kicks off with in-depth training at one of several Broadway Across America offices located in cities such as New York City, Atlanta, Baltimore, Boston, Cincinnati, Fort Lauderdale, Houston, Louisville, Minneapolis, Ottawa, Salt Lake City, and Seattle. Fellows will delve into various aspects of theater management, including Producing, Presenting, Ticketing, Marketing Strategy, Operations, and more. To conclude the semester, Fellows will convene in New York City for a week of networking, hands-on learning, and the chance to experience Broadway shows firsthand.

Lauren Reid, President of the John Gore Organization, expressed her enthusiasm for this initiative, stating, “Everyone at Broadway Across America and the John Gore Organization is very happy to be launching applications for the third year of this program. We have seen many brilliant early career professionals enter our industry after completing the program, and we can’t wait to welcome a new cohort of Fellows to the BAA family. We look forward to continuing to partner with Black Theatre Coalition to effect change in the workforce of the theater community.”

Angel Belonwu, Black Theatre Coalition Fellowship Alum. Credit: Broadway Fellows

The BTC•BAA Fellowship has garnered acclaim for its commitment to combatting the lack of racial representation in the Broadway industry. By introducing young Black professionals to the commercial theater business and providing them with essential tools for success, the program aims to cultivate a more inclusive and diverse theater industry. Additionally, it establishes a support network of mentors and colleagues who can offer guidance as participants embark on careers behind the scenes. Graduates of the BTC•BAA Fellowship have gone on to work with Tony Awards Productions, Foresight Theatrical, Daryl Roth Productions, Broadway Across America, and more.

T. Oliver Reid, BTC Co-Founder and Artistic Director, shared his thoughts on the program, stating, “To truly achieve equity in the American theater, we need to facilitate fair representation and access to opportunities at every level of our industry. The impact that this program has had on the participants and their careers is immeasurable. The BTC•BAA Fellowship continues to be dedicated to fostering and preserving a culture of equity, diversity, access, and inclusion while providing an invaluable, in-depth education in the business of commercial theatre. The 14-week paid fellowship encourages fellows to forge a career path in the commercial theater business.”

Prospective applicants from a wide range of academic backgrounds such as Arts Administration, Business Administration, Marketing, Public Relations/Communications, Theater Studies, Finance/Accounting, Human Resources, Pre-Law, Arts Ticketing/Sales/Operations, and related fields are welcome to apply. The program strongly encourages applications from individuals with diverse perspectives, backgrounds, abilities, and opinions.

If you are passionate about theater and dream of contributing to the industry, this fellowship offers a unique opportunity to receive hands-on training and mentorship. To learn more and apply, please visitwww.BroadwayFellows.com.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of this transformative program that is shaping the future of the theater industry. Apply today!