There is good news for local (BIPOC)-led [Black, Indigenous, and/or people of color] organizations with a history of providing innovative, community-based, and culturally relevant programs and resources for young people of color as they transition into adulthood.

The Hogg Foundation for Mental Health at The University of Texas at Austin is awarding 20 Texas nonprofit organizations $54,000 each over two years to participate in the Pathways for Success for Transition-Age Youth of Color and their Families (PST) project.

Funds will be used to launch or expand existing services that support the mental health and well-being of transition-age youths (14–24 years) of color and their families (TAYCF) during this particularly challenging time of COVID-19, other race-related trauma and injustice.

“Strengthening the mental health and well-being of youths of color and their families during the pivotal transition into young adulthood is central to increasing their opportunities for success,” said Vicky Coffee, director of programs at the Hogg Foundation. “We’re honored to support BIPOC-led organizations who have experience and a commitment to supporting BIPOC youths and their families.”

The resources will bolster youths’ independent life skills relating to self-care, healthy relationships, personal safety, nutrition and cooking, personal, social and emotional growth, problem solving and decision making, awareness and access to community resources, or other avenues of their choice.

Here are the grant partners below:

African American Youth Harvest Foundation, Supports and Opportunities for Transition-Age Youth of Color and their Families, Austin

Supports and Opportunities for Transition-Age Youth of Color and their Families, Austin Amala Foundation, Circle Up Youth Support Program, Austin

Circle Up Youth Support Program, Austin BRAVE Communities, Brave Makers, Austin

Brave Makers, Austin Center for Urban Transformation, Youth Leadership Program, Houston

Youth Leadership Program, Houston Change Happens, Each One of Us Pathway, Houston

Each One of Us Pathway, Houston Ciudad Nueva Community Outreach, The Alcance Initiative, El Paso

The Alcance Initiative, El Paso Communities in Schools of San Antonio, Project WRAPP: Wraparound Retention and Persistence Program, San Antonio

Project WRAPP: Wraparound Retention and Persistence Program, San Antonio Dallas City Temple (CTCDC/DCT) , Project TeenTime, Dallas

, Project TeenTime, Dallas Family Roots for Life, Inc., Wraparound Mental Health Services and Support for Transition-Age Youth of Color and their Families, Richmond

Wraparound Mental Health Services and Support for Transition-Age Youth of Color and their Families, Richmond Harmony Community Development Corporation, Harmony Youth Empowerment Services, Dallas

Harmony Youth Empowerment Services, Dallas Helping Others Prioritize Education, Connecting Cass County, Dallas

Connecting Cass County, Dallas HYPE Freedom School, HYPE is Helping Young People Excel, Houston

HYPE is Helping Young People Excel, Houston Just Do It Now, Inc. , Addressing the Mental Health of Youth of Color, Wharton

, Addressing the Mental Health of Youth of Color, Wharton Kingdom Mercy Missions International (KMMI), Minding the Gap, McKinney

Minding the Gap, McKinney Light and Salt Association, To Engage, Establish, Equip, and Empower Transition-Age Youth in the Houston Asian American Community, Houston

To Engage, Establish, Equip, and Empower Transition-Age Youth in the Houston Asian American Community, Houston People with Ideas of Love, Liberty, Acceptance and Respect (PILLAR), Youth Empowerment Project, Laredo

Youth Empowerment Project, Laredo Teens Grounded, Teens Grounded Leadership Academy, Victoria

Teens Grounded Leadership Academy, Victoria The University of Texas at San Antonio, Rising Runners, San Antonio

Rising Runners, San Antonio S. Dream Academy, Inc., Scott Street Neighborhood Impact Project, Houston

Scott Street Neighborhood Impact Project, Houston Wiley College, B-WOW (Bettering the Wellness of Women), Marshall

For more information visit their website.