Afrobeats fans! You are in for a big treat!

International Afrobeats superstar Davido is back with his fourth studio album “Timeless” and his upcoming tour is coming to Houston on July 7 at the Toyota Center.

The album is smashing new records for African artists worldwide. “Timeless” has had the most first-day streams ever for an African album on Apple Music and officially made its debut at #2 on the Billboard World Music chart following its release on March 31, 2023.

Powerfully, all 17 tracks on the album have charted on Billboard’s Afrobeat’s Chart, with three of the tracks seeding top spots including “Unavailable” (#8), “Over Dem” (#10) and “Feel” (#11). Additionally, “Timeless” made its appearance at number 10 on the UK Albums Chart, as well.

Hot on the heels of all this success, Davido’s fans are gearing up for one of the summer’s hottest Afrobeat’s events – Davido’s return to the road in North America on the much-anticipated “Timeless” tour produced by Live Nation Urban.

Taking over the U.S. this summer, the two-week run launches on July 1 in Washington, D.C. at the Capital One Arena, rolls through arenas in Houston and Chicago, and concludes on July 15 in Toronto, Canada at the Budweiser Stage.

This tour finds him in arenas everywhere, making for his biggest North American jaunt yet. Not to mention, he’ll be pulling out all the stops with production and the set, in support of his acclaimed 2023 album, “Timeless.”

A special fan presale goes live on April 26 at 10a.m. central time. General on-sale commences on April 28 at 10a.m. central time. Tickets will be available HERE.

See below for the full confirmed itinerary.

Davido Summer 2023 Tour Dates

Saturday, July 1 – Washington D.C., Capital One Arena

Friday, July 7 – Houston, Texas, Toyota Center

Saturday, July 8 – Chicago, Illinois, Credit Union 1 Arena

Thursday, July 13 – Boston, Massachusetts, MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Saturday, July 15 – Toronto, Canada, Budweiser Stage