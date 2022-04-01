We all have to interact with a financial institution at some point in our lives. Whether we’re applying for a loan for a home or car or opening a checking or savings account, working with a financial institution is all but required in today’s marketplace.

But it can be challenging to decide which kind of company to partner with. There are many options, and different types of institutions offer different things. The two most common are banks and credit unions. These provide the same basic functions, allowing you to open accounts and apply for loans, but they’re structured differently and appeal to people for different reasons.

What Is a Bank?

Most people are familiar with banks on a surface level. But to delineate them from credit unions, some vital details may not be obvious to casual observers. Banks are for-profit institutions with a small number of shareholders privately own or publicly traded on the stock market. Because they’re for-profit, banks tend to charge more fees and otherwise make decisions that are best for the bottom line. However, this approach usually means that banks have advanced technology and more locations, providing easier access. Additionally, banks are available to anyone, while credit unions are restricted to specific groups.

What Is a Credit Union?

Credit unions are not-for-profit institutions established as a cooperative. They generally limit membership to people who are part of a particular group, such as working for a specific industry, living in a particular community, or ascribing to a certain faith. They are also typically exempt from federal taxes and sometimes receive subsidies from the organizations they are affiliated with. Although they can offer lower rates and fewer fees, credit unions often have narrower options for choosing a financial product such as a loan or a credit card.

Photo: SDI Productions via gettyimages.com

How Are They Regulated?

Just about everyone has probably heard the phrase “FDIC-insured” in connection with a bank. This refers to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., a government institution that insures deposits in banks if the bank fails. The FDIC typically insures deposits up to $250,000. The government founded FDIC in the wake of the Great Depression to prevent bank runs. In the 1970s, the federal government set up a similar program for credit unions, insured through the National Credit Union Administration, or NCUA. Deposits at credit unions are also insured for up to $250,000.

How Do I Choose the Right One?

The first step to deciding if a bank or a credit union is right for you is determining if you’re eligible to join a credit union. The U.S. government created a website to help you find a credit union. If you’re not eligible for a credit union, the decision is easy: You use a bank. But if you are eligible and still aren’t sure which route to go, start by evaluating your goals and needs. If you expect that you’ll need to visit a branch regularly or want access to a broad spectrum of financial products, you probably want to go with a bank. On the other hand, if you only need basic products and want to keep fees to a minimum, a credit union might be the best choice.

Whether you choose a credit union or a bank, make sure that you work with a healthy financial institution that you trust and that helps you understand your finances and how different decisions will impact them. The most critical thing about choosing a financial institution is knowing that they’ll take care of your money.