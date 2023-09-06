As colleges grapple with enrollment challenges and rising costs, there’s growing discussion about the value of certain degree programs. Intelligent.com surveyed 1,500 Americans to see how many agree that “low-value” degree programs should be cut from public institutions.

Here are the key findings:

Majority Supports Eliminating Low-Paying Degrees:

Roughly 51% of Americans believe that public colleges should halt offering degree programs leading to low-paying jobs. Among respondents, 25% advocate for discontinuing all low-paying degrees, while 26% suggest stopping some. The most suggested programs for discontinuation include gender studies (38%), art history (30%), religious studies (20%) and ethnic studies (19%).

Few Exceptions for Essential Degrees:

Teaching (5%), psychology (5%), and social work (7%) were considered important despite their potential for lower pay. Respondents value these degrees due to their societal impact and contributions.

Reasons Behind Support for Elimination:

A predominant reason for supporting discontinuation is that low-paying degrees are perceived as wasteful in terms of students’ investments. Respondents cited concerns about the cost of education, the need for higher earning potential in today’s inflationary economy, and the importance of survival.

Freedom of Choice vs. Practicality:

Among the 49% who don’t support discontinuation, a common reason is the belief in students’ right to choose their field of study.

Restricting Federal Financial Aid:

Over four in 10 respondents agree that students pursuing low-paying degrees should not qualify for federal financial aid. And 54% of this group emphasize the potential non-repayment of loans, while 50% see it as a misuse of federal funds.

Specific Degree Programs in Focus:

When considering federal financial aid, respondents favored excluding gender studies (32%), art history (23%), ethnic studies (20%), religious studies (18%), and classics (18%).

Bipartisan Agreement:

Notably, views on eliminating low-paying degrees and restricting access to federal financial aid were consistent across political affiliations.