Imagine this: music playing loudly, children laughing, all of your closest friends and family playing yard games. Then, the irresistible smell of perfectly seasoned meat wafts through the air as sizzling sounds come from the grill. After all, what is a classic American summer without a barbecue?

Although these celebrations are the epitome of summer, finding recipes that are as delicious and healthy as they are easy to make can be challenging—as is finding vegetarian options. Thankfully, plenty of tasty recipes will ensure the most successful barbecue yet.

With that in mind, these yummy, healthy recipes are the ideal lineup for your next cook-out. Celebrate Labor Day and beyond properly with these recipes that are sure to have you coming back for more, while making you the best host on the block!

Burgers are an American staple. But they aren’t always nutritionally valuable. However, this turkey burger alternative is bursting with 40 grams of protein, only 15 grams of healthy, unsaturated fat, and oodles of vitamin C without losing any of the savory burger flavors you know and love. These burgers from Good Food are nothing short of delicious. Plus, the time it takes to cook these tasty treats is surprisingly fast. These are the perfect healthy meal for your best barbecue yet!

Just when you thought that a burger couldn’t get more delicious, enter Delish’s bruschetta tomato burgers! The look of these burgers might raise a few eyebrows, but the combination of tomato, basil, chicken, cheese, and balsamic vinegar will have all of your guests asking for the recipe. The recipe is low-carb, high in protein, and it’s straightforward to make, serve, and eat! All you have to do for your vegetarian guests is subtract or substitute the chicken. Either way, you’ll be coming back for seconds. The recipe takes only 30 minutes to make. Should you find yourself in a time crunch, these are the perfect appetite quenchers!

Of course, hot dogs and burgers are barbecue classics for a reason – they’re fan favorites. However, try spicing up your next grill session with a Vietnamese-inspired kebab! These kebabs are perfectly seasoned, beautifully done, and entirely delicious. The mixture of savory and spicy includes the crunch of fresh carrots and daikons. It’s guaranteed to leave you wanting more, especially because they are so easy to make! There’s a reason this Delish recipe comes with all those glowing reviews.

Summer is more than pleasant weather and barbecues—it’s a feeling. What better mirrors that light, airy feel than the tangy taste of citrus or the earthy undertones of rosemary? These pork chops are classy, juicy, and sure to be popular at your next gathering, especially when paired with a deliciously dressed arugula salad. Healthy Seasonal Recipes swears by this recipe, promising that this meal will leave you happy, healthy, and satisfied. Plus, this recipe’s preparation time totals a mere 45 minutes! This recipe is filled with protein, antioxidants, and anti-inflammatory properties and should definitely make it into your regular barbecue lineup.

If you thought it was challenging to find barbecue recipes that don’t include meat, this recipe is here to put that thought to rest. This barbecue salad pizza allows for the classic, delicious grilled taste while excluding meat. It’s a low-calorie, high-protein dish that is easy to make. You’ll be gobsmacked, wondering why you never tried it before. You’ll be coming back for seconds faster than you can say, “Put a shrimp on the barbie!”

Black bean burgers are notoriously hard to execute for unprofessional chefs. They fall apart, make a mess, and often don’t taste the way they might in a restaurant. However, Hurry the Food Up has created the perfect process to make your bean barbecue easy, simple, and downright delicious. These burgers are perfect for sharing and effortlessly scrumptious. The recipe also allows for as much creativity on your burger as you want. Any of your favorite toppings will mesh with the bean burger. Don’t take our word for it; try it out yourself!

No matter which recipe floats your barbecuing boat, prepare for the best cook-out of the season. These recipes will have you and your guests craving a barbecue every week!