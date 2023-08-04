A new study from the American Heart Association reveals that the combination of soaring heat and fine particulate pollution may double the risk of heart attack death.

The study, conducted in China, analyzed more than 202,000 heart attack deaths and found that extreme temperature events and air pollution are becoming more frequent, leading to growing health concerns.

Dr. Yuewei Liu, the study’s senior author, highlighted the need to address the adverse health effects caused by extreme temperatures and fine particulate matter in the air. The study focused on heart attack deaths among older adults in Jiangsu province and compared days with extreme temperatures and high particulate pollution to control days.

The findings showed that fatal heart attacks were observed at higher rates during heat waves and cold snaps. Heat waves with heat indexes at or above the 97.5th percentile saw a 74% higher risk of heart attack death, while cold snaps with temperatures at or below the 2.5th percentile had a 12% higher risk. Additionally, days with high levels of fine particulate pollution during heat waves resulted in a twofold increase in heart attack risk.

The study also noted that the risk was generally higher among women and older adults during extreme temperature events. The researchers estimated that up to 2.8% of heart attack deaths may be attributed to the combination of extreme temperatures and high levels of fine particulate pollution.

Dr. Liu emphasized the importance of reducing exposure to both extreme temperatures and air pollution to prevent premature deaths from heart attack. Strategies include following weather forecasts, staying indoors during extreme temperatures, using air purifiers, and avoiding busy highways on days with high pollution levels.

The study’s findings align with previous research on the negative impact of air pollution on cardiovascular health. It emphasizes the need for reducing air pollution exposure to address health inequities in marginalized communities.

Further research is recommended to explore the interactive effects of extreme weather events and fine particulate pollution in different regions. The study provides valuable insights into the impact of environmental factors on heart health and highlights the urgency of adopting preventive measures to safeguard public health.