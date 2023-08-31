The on-going battle between cis women and transgender women has caused a stir on social media in recent times.

The dynamics between both sides have been in some cases negative, however, there has been a signal of a growing wave of acceptance and support within the community.

In a survey conducted by BLK, the premier dating and lifestyle app catering to the Black community, there is an evolution of attitudes among cisgender Black women towards their transgender counterparts.

Survey Highlights:

Inclusive Spaces: The survey’s findings revealed that 40% of cisgender Black women endorse the inclusion of trans women in traditionally gender-exclusive spaces, such as sororities and women’s support groups.

This notable endorsement marks a significant stride towards inclusivity, underscoring the importance of acknowledging the rights of trans women to participate in spaces that resonate with their identities.

Restroom Inclusivity: As society progresses, the survey disclosed that 53% of cis Black women expressed comfort in sharing restrooms with trans women. This willingness to share facilities underscores the growing understanding and acceptance of trans women’s rights to utilize spaces consistent with their gender identities.

Recognition and Respect: 59% of cis Black women believe that trans women deserve unequivocal recognition and respect as women. This assertion signifies a remarkable shift in perspective, highlighting the community’s broader inclination to validate transgender identities despite the prevailing societal challenges.

Sports Inclusion: While the majority of cis Black women (78%) currently do not support trans women joining women’s sports teams, this statistic underlines the ongoing debate surrounding the inclusion of transgender athletes in gender-segregated sports.

Trans Rights Advocacy: The survey findings painted a vivid picture of solidarity and unity within the community. An overwhelming 64% of Black women voiced their unwavering support for trans rights, underscoring their commitment to equality and amplifying their collective voice for change.

The ongoing discourse surrounding the notion of womanhood, particularly in the context of cis women and transgender individuals couldn’t be more timely. This debate has manifested in various policies, such as “bathroom bills” and anti-trans sports legislation, that specifically target trans women and girls. Some of these policies are not only invasive but harmful, going to the extent of requiring children to provide doctor’s notes with proof of their genitalia.

The recent incident involving comedian Jess Hilarious and her transphobic social media rant further ignited the debate, raising questions about the essence of womanhood and the need for transgender inclusivity.

The social difficulties that Black LGBT people experience are reflected in Black Americans’ views on gender identity issues, according to a 2022 Pew Research Center survey of U.S. adults.

Only 13% of non-Hispanic Black adults say that U.S. society is extremely or very accepting of transgender people.

However, Black adults are split in their views on how accepting society should be.

While 36% say society has not gone far enough in accepting people who are transgender

31% say the level of acceptance in society has been about right and 29% say it has gone too far.

Four-in-ten Black adults (41%) say views about transgender people and issues are changing at the right speed

Roughly a third (34%) say they are changing too quickly.

While significant progress has been made, there’s still a journey ahead to better comprehend and embrace the intersection of transgender inclusivity and womanhood.

What are your thoughts about this topic? Share your comments on our social media pages.