Looking for unique and stylish summer outfits this season? Houston has several boutiques, run by passionate entrepreneurs, have garnered a loyal following and have become destinations for fashion-forward individuals seeking distinctive pieces that celebrate individuality and style.

From trendy clothing and accessories to beauty and music, Black Boutiques in Houston have become go-to destinations for those looking to support local businesses and discover the latest trends.

Whether you’re a fashion enthusiast, a music lover, or a beauty connoisseur, these boutiques are sure to leave a lasting impression with their curated collections and exceptional customer experiences.

Join us as we explore the diverse and exciting world of these Black-owned boutiques, where fashion, culture, and community converge to create a truly unique shopping experience in the heart of Houston.

Melodrama Boutique

Address 5306 Almeda Rd, Houston, TX 77004

(713) 523-1608

Melodrama Boutique is an upscale women’s fashion boutique located in Houston, TX that caters to the lifestyle of women across many ages and stages of life.

The Minka Collection

Address: Online

The Minka Collection is a black owned women’s clothing online boutique based in Houston, TX which was started in August 2018 by Yinka “Fey” Dina. It was started to bridge the gap in creating a look between classy and fun. It’s for the go getting woman who loves brunch and vacations but is also about financial independence.

Luxe Life Boutique

Address 6200 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77057

(281) 903-6581

Luxe Life Boutique is a fashion forward women’s boutique with styles that flatter every frame and shape of a woman.

A Leap of Style

Address: Online

A Leap of Style empowers the modern woman to express her inner confidence through their bold, yet classic designs of modern + vintage clothing

Flair by Ashi

Address: Online

Flair By Ashi is your one stop shop for buying the latest, fashion, stylish and affordable women’s African print and Ankara clothing accessories.