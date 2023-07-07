As the demand for self-care and wellness continues to grow, many individuals are seeking out spaces that cater specifically to their unique needs and experiences. These black-owned spas in Houston not only provide exceptional services but also reflect the cultural heritage and expertise of their founders and practitioners.

These spas also prioritize health and wellness, utilizing natural and organic products that promote overall well-being. From skincare products infused with nourishing botanicals to body treatments that incorporate holistic practices, these spas are committed to providing a holistic approach to self-care.

By supporting these black-owned spas, individuals not only invest in their personal well-being but also contribute to the growth and success of local businesses.



These establishments play a vital role in the community, serving as spaces of relaxation, healing, and empowerment.

Here are the Defender’s Top 5 Black massage spots:

Rest Massage & Wellness

Address: Mobile

(832) 253-2135

Rest Massage And Wellness is an in-home massage and spa treatment service that can have you feeling your best for your wedding day, based in Houston, TX. This company’s team of professionals can treat you to an array of wellness options to ease your body and mind. Shrug off the stress of wedding planning and enjoy some quality relaxation time at the location of your choosing.

Chè Touch Massage & Wellness

Address: Mobile

(281) 545-3527

Chè Touch Massage & Wellness is Houston’s MOBILE Massage & Wellness Practice. Each session is curated to bring relief, repair, and wellness reign, complete with natural essential oils to enhance each.

A kneaded Touch

2020 Southwest Fwy # 208, Houston, TX 77098

(832) 785-3837

Spa services are designed to provide a relaxing and rejuvenating experience for the mind and body.

Precise Massage Spa

7322 Southwest Fwy

(317) 597-0545

Credit: Precise Massage Spa – Facebook

Precise Massage Spa offers full-body contouring services along with various massage techniques. The team consists of professionals who aim at providing, embracing and pampering customers.

LaRué Touch Massage

333 W Loop N Fwy Ste 100, Houston, TX 77024

(713) 899-2636

Black Owned Luxury Massage & Recovery wellness spa, we focus on post surgical, sports, and pain management. Conveniently located in central Houston, we offer in-office and mobile sessions.

