Early voting begins Monday Oct. 24 through November 4th and Mayor Sylvester Turner has a challenge for young voters.

He is encouraging young people to vote and participate in the Mayor’s Early Voting Challenge, a push to encourage voters to cast their ballots in early voting period, the two weeks prior to election day.

Three Houston area Universities will compete for the largest early voter turnout.

University of Houston Texas Southern University University of Houston-Downtown

Mayor Turner and Academy-award winning actor Lin-Manuel Miranda at an event hosted by NextGenAmerica

Mayor Turner first announced the voting challenge when he joined Academy-award winning actor Lin-Manuel Miranda at an event hosted by NextGenAmerica, Deeds Not Words, and MOVE Texas at Cullen Performance Hall on UH campus.

“Texas has some of the most restrictive voting laws in the country, and the state is trying to interfere with the process and intimidate legal voters from showing up at the polls by sending poll watchers in a disingenuous manner,” said Mayor Turner during the event. “I want young people to participate in making our community and country better, and encourage their family, friends and classmates to do the same.”

Here are the ground rules:

Totals from the polling locations on each college campus will be counted and shared each day.

At the end the early voting period, the school with the most ballots casted will received special recognition from the Mayor

Get out there and vote. Good luck to all the each of the Universities!